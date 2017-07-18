Soldier Support Center Unveils New Monument

FORT BRAGG, N.C. A first non-killed in action monument was displayed at the entrance of the Soldier Support Center, July 1.

Sgt. Iris Armstrong fell victim to domestic violence and was killed a year ago in her home on post. On the Anniversary of her death, close friends and family members wore purple, the color used to represent domestic violence awareness, as they continued to exercise through a weekly workout program designed by retired Operations Sergeant Major at Garrison, Ruby Murray.

Armstrong’s mother, Aunt, best friend and her surviving children arrived from Columbia, SC; to join more family and friends at the Soldier Support Center to help reveal Armstrong's bench monument.

Master Sgt. Heather Oehlke, who worked with Armstrong at Garrison, designed the bench.

"The bench is something that I wanted to do for her," explained Oehlke. "The gold actually glows in the dark, so she [Armstrong] will never be in the dark again."

Ruby Murray describes the importance of this monument and its location.

"To have her in this building means a lot," said Murray. "Thousands of individuals walk through this building, and we're hoping to save at least one person dealing with domestic violence."

Nicknamed Sgt. Sunshine, Armstrong was known for her bright personality. No one suspected the abuse that took place behind closed doors.

Murray wrote a poem engraved on the bench that highlights the importance of speaking out against domestic violence.

"If you're going through domestic violence, it's alright to get help," said Murray.

October is traditionally the month to raise awareness of domestic violence nationally. After a year of raising funds for the monumental bench and remembering the Anniversary of Armstrong’s untimely death, both Murray and Oehlke decided to unveil the monument in July.

The Victim Advocacy Program is just one of many programs located in the Soldier Support Center that offer help to anyone who is dealing with domestic violence.

Fort Bragg’s Victim Advocacy Hotline is (910) 332 - 3418.

