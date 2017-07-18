(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMU-2 Marine stands out above others

    VMU-2 Marine stands out above others

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Justin Roux | Lance Cpl. Nicholas Lacava III informs a Marine about a future training seminar at...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2017

    Story by Lance Cpl. Justin Roux 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    “Before I joined the Marine Corps, I worked a lot of different part-time jobs and focused on a lot of music,” said Lacava. “That’s where my passion is.”
    Lacava joined the Marine Corps in April 2015 after graduating from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.
    “I joined the Marine Corps because I wanted something more for my life,” said Lacava. “I wanted to create something that would last forever in my family; to give my family honor and respect behind our last name.”
    Lacava is a ground training clerk assigned to Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.
    “[In] military occupation school of UAV Operators, we flew the RQ-7B Shadow; here, they fly the RQ-21 Blackjack,” said Lacava. “During that transition while in waiting to class up, I’m doing the ground training billet.”
    Ground training clerks are responsible for organizing all annual and physical training for Marines in their unit. This training includes the physical and combat fitness tests, rifle qualification and swim qualifications.
    “The thing that makes me notice Lance Cpl. Lacava above any other Marine in this squadron is purely his interest in his own career at such an early stage,” said Sgt. John McCloud, the career planner assigned to VMU-2. “I don’t see a lot of Marines take too much of an interest, but Lacava is consistently in my office talking about how he can better improve his career and what he can do to make himself more competitive amongst his peers. That interest alone makes me believe that Lacava would make a great noncommissioned officer in the future.”
    “It’s about what you make of it,” said Lacava. “Every day you wake up and wonder how this day will define you.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2017
    Date Posted: 07.18.2017 09:37
    Story ID: 241556
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMU-2 Marine stands out above others, by LCpl Justin Roux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Service Members
    DoD
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    UAV
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Semper Fi
    MAG-14
    Marine Aircraft Group 14
    United States Marines
    VMU-2
    Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2
    RQ-7 Shadow
    UAV Operator
    RQ-21 Blackjack

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT