VMU-2 Marine stands out above others

“Before I joined the Marine Corps, I worked a lot of different part-time jobs and focused on a lot of music,” said Lacava. “That’s where my passion is.”

Lacava joined the Marine Corps in April 2015 after graduating from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.

“I joined the Marine Corps because I wanted something more for my life,” said Lacava. “I wanted to create something that would last forever in my family; to give my family honor and respect behind our last name.”

Lacava is a ground training clerk assigned to Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

“[In] military occupation school of UAV Operators, we flew the RQ-7B Shadow; here, they fly the RQ-21 Blackjack,” said Lacava. “During that transition while in waiting to class up, I’m doing the ground training billet.”

Ground training clerks are responsible for organizing all annual and physical training for Marines in their unit. This training includes the physical and combat fitness tests, rifle qualification and swim qualifications.

“The thing that makes me notice Lance Cpl. Lacava above any other Marine in this squadron is purely his interest in his own career at such an early stage,” said Sgt. John McCloud, the career planner assigned to VMU-2. “I don’t see a lot of Marines take too much of an interest, but Lacava is consistently in my office talking about how he can better improve his career and what he can do to make himself more competitive amongst his peers. That interest alone makes me believe that Lacava would make a great noncommissioned officer in the future.”

“It’s about what you make of it,” said Lacava. “Every day you wake up and wonder how this day will define you.”