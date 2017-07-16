UNITAS Participants Host International Cuisine Festival

The festival allowed many of the 19 participating nations to showcase some of their local fare including food from Spain, U.S.A., Chile, Mexico, Colombia and the host nation Perú. More than 200 Sailors, Coast Guardsmen and Marines from the various nations sampled the cuisine including Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Steven Giordano and Rear Adm. Sean S. Buck, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, commander, U.S. 4th Fleet.



“This is such a wonderful venue to bring together these 19 navies to break bread, share stories and get ready for exciting times ahead at sea,” said Buck. “Breaking bread with these men and women is always a great way to build and develop our relationships.”



Service members from the 19 participating nations were able to sample and explore culinary creations from around the world before the official kick off of the multinational exercise.



“It is such a great experience coming to participate in UNITAS,” said U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Micah Dickman, attached to the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC-907). “This is honestly something I never thought I would be able to do in my military career, coming to meeting everyone from all over South America is really exciting, and the food has been great.”



UNITAS 2017 is comprised of two phases, UNITAS Pacific and UNITAS Amphibious, both occurring concurrently with multinational partners.



UNITAS Pacific is designed to train each navy to conduct combined naval operations through the execution of littoral warfare, anti-piracy, maritime interdiction operations, countering transnational organized crime, anti-surface warfare, electronic warfare, communications exercises, and air and amphibious operations in order to increase the capabilities of participating naval and marine forces.





The opening ceremony for UNITAS 2017 will be held July 17 as the participating nations continue to operate together conducting various maritime and shore based exercises in an effort to promote partnerships and the Navy’s continued commitment to the people of the Caribbean, Central and South America.



