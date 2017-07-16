U.S. Coast Guard Hosts Maritime Law Enforcement Symposium

UNITAS is an annual exercise is hosted by Peru, and focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise throughout the exercise.



USCG Lt. Andrew Ray headed the symposium delivering remarks by going through USCG protocol on how they combat organized transnational crime to include counter drug trafficking, counter weapons trafficking, and trafficking of human beings.



In conjunction with the symposium the USCG personnel conducted a boarding progression walk through on a 90 foot Peruvian navy vessel, outlining the different boarding phases, key aspects of boarding and highlighting common habits used by smugglers such as hidden compartments and other smuggling trends.



“The goal is always to have successful prosecution of an interdiction case,” said Ray. “Integrating with our partner nations allows us to present a unified front, and interactions such as the walk through, help the coast guard accomplish that mission through subject matter expert exchanges, increasing knowledge and awareness of the complete process from an interdiction to prosecution.”



Integrating with partner nations allows the USCG to conduct joint interdictions and increases collaborative efforts in multiple jurisdictions. Having partner nation support allows for more pooled resources that contribute to more interdictions and mission success.



While deployed in support of UNITAS 2017, USCG is under the operational control of Commander, Task Force 138 (CTF 138), Rear Adm. Sean Buck, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (COMUSNAVSO/C4F).

