Network Integration Evaluation 17.2 improves unit readiness

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from 526th Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division getting briefed prior to conducting Convoy Escort Team training during Network Integration Evaluation 17.2 at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 14, 2017. (U.S. Army photo Pfc. Isaiah Scott)

The priority for all Army units is to build decisive action readiness to enable Army forces to rapidly deploy. NIE 17.2 enhances unit readiness by providing rigorous Soldier-led operational training opportunities.



According to Command Sergeant Major Phillip Hollifiele, the senior enlisted advisor for 526th BSB, “being able to conduct Convoy Escort Team training is extremely valuable for the battalion, our goal is to develop 11 lethal vehicle crews.” NIE training anticipates fighting operationally in challenged domains. Strike Soldiers are preparing to operate in degraded



“Here at Fort Bliss we have an eight-kilometer live fire training course that will allow 2-5 vehicles the ability to train on five engagement areas, which feature both mounted and dismounted targets.”



Convoy Escort Team training is a gunnery program that enables sustainment units to train and deploy convoy escort teams. The program participants become more proficient at implementing tactical procedures for direct combat using their assigned weapons to survive in any area of operations.



The training enables units to bring intense, accurate, and deadly fire on enemy targets.



Spec. Kristin Cloyd, a Motor Transport Operator with Alpha Co, 526th BSB said, “This training really helps the drivers understand the importance of vehicle intervals, spacing, distance and communicating effectively”.



Future warfare will involve transporting, fighting, and sustaining a geographically dispersed Army, joint and multinational forces over long and contested distances, likely into an opposed environment and possibly against a technologically sophisticated and numerically superior enemy.