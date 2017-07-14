(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Network Integration Evaluation 17.2 improves unit readiness

    Network Integration Evaluation 17.2 improves unit readiness

    Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from 526th Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne...... read more read more

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sean Callahan 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    The priority for all Army units is to build decisive action readiness to enable Army forces to rapidly deploy. NIE 17.2 enhances unit readiness by providing rigorous Soldier-led operational training opportunities.

    According to Command Sergeant Major Phillip Hollifiele, the senior enlisted advisor for 526th BSB, “being able to conduct Convoy Escort Team training is extremely valuable for the battalion, our goal is to develop 11 lethal vehicle crews.” NIE training anticipates fighting operationally in challenged domains. Strike Soldiers are preparing to operate in degraded

    “Here at Fort Bliss we have an eight-kilometer live fire training course that will allow 2-5 vehicles the ability to train on five engagement areas, which feature both mounted and dismounted targets.”

    Convoy Escort Team training is a gunnery program that enables sustainment units to train and deploy convoy escort teams. The program participants become more proficient at implementing tactical procedures for direct combat using their assigned weapons to survive in any area of operations.

    The training enables units to bring intense, accurate, and deadly fire on enemy targets.

    Spec. Kristin Cloyd, a Motor Transport Operator with Alpha Co, 526th BSB said, “This training really helps the drivers understand the importance of vehicle intervals, spacing, distance and communicating effectively”.

    Future warfare will involve transporting, fighting, and sustaining a geographically dispersed Army, joint and multinational forces over long and contested distances, likely into an opposed environment and possibly against a technologically sophisticated and numerically superior enemy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2017
    Date Posted: 07.17.2017 18:59
    Story ID: 241498
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Network Integration Evaluation 17.2 improves unit readiness, by SSG Sean Callahan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Fort Campbell
    2BCT
    101st Airborne Division
    Strike
    Texas
    Screaming Eagles
    #NIE
    NIE 17.2

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT