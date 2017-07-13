NAS Whidbey Sailor Recognized for Saving Lives

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (NNS) – Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 1st Class Brett Bingham, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ-132) based out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, received the Noncommissioned Officers Association of the United States of America Military Vanguard award on July 13 in Las Vegas.



The award is given to a representative from each of the branches of service for saving a life, or two lives in this case.



Bingham was nominated for the award due to his bravery back in December of last year when a mishap occurred during routine operations for VAQ-132. As the aircrew was preparing to take off in an EA-18G Growler aircraft, the canopy failed from a cockpit over-pressurization, incapacitating the aircrew.



“I was inside the hangar working on another airplane and the hangar bay doors were closed.” Bingham began, as he recalled the story. “We heard the jet go on power, which is normal, and then we heard a big pop, and it didn’t really sound like an explosion, it was more of just a big pop. I jumped down off the plane with a couple other people and as we opened the hangar bay door, it was chaos.”



Bingham mentioned running out to the aircraft, powering down the engines and assisting in carefully removing the unconscious aircrew. Bingham remembered how calmly and clearly he acted during the situation.



“I was looking at the pilot and he was hurt and I kind of knew it was my commanding officer in the back, but I wasn’t too sure, but I guess while it was all going on, it just stopped. It was kind of crazy.”



In the aftermath of the situation, Bingham felt the full weight of the accident sink in. He and several other members of the squadron had to console each other after such a significant event.



“My commanding officer, Cmdr. David Harris, has a couple kids. That part kind of hits you at home. These people have kids. All that stuff goes through your mind.”



When asked if there was ever a concern for his own life, Bingham responded plainly, stating, “It doesn’t matter at that point. It’s just trying to get the people out of there.”



Bingham was recognized as a hero after that. Laughing, he said several crewmembers began calling him “Van” upon news of his nomination for the award, but Bingham himself seemed unaffected by such praise.



“I don’t know if I was in the right place at the wrong time or the wrong place at the right time, but I would hope other people would do the same.”



For Bingham, if one hand itches, the other scratches. It’s never about the hand that scratched the itch.



Bingham was shocked upon hearing his nomination for the award once he fully understood its merit.



The Vanguard award is annually presented to a noncommissioned petty officer from each uniformed service for an act of heroism which saves a life or prevents serious injury. The Navy award is named in honor of a noncommissioned officer recipient of the Medal of Honor, Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Robert R. Scott.



Bingham was extremely grateful of the award and the recognition it garnered, stating that the whole incident “made me appreciate going home and hugging my kids. It made me appreciate the smaller things in life.”

