I am Navy Medicine: Lt. Jeffrey D. Vorwald, Naval Hospital Bremerton Industrial Hygiene officer

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Aiming forward with a purpose...Lt. Jeffrey D. Vorwald, Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB)...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Aiming forward with a purpose...Lt. Jeffrey D. Vorwald, Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) Industrial Hygiene officer and Medical Service Corps officer provides guidance during a recent assignment at NHB's Branch Health Clinic Bangor. Vorwald is assigned to fleet support and focuses primarily on the anticipation, recognition, evaluation, prevention, and control of occupational health hazards that arise as a result of, or during, the course of ship and submarine operations. Examples include watch-stander exposures to hazardous noise inside the main and auxiliary machinery spaces, deck personnel exposures to toxic chemicals during painting and preservation of ships, and crewmember exposures to heat stress inside the scullery, galley, and ship's laundry (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs). see less | View Image Page

The Lancaster, Wis. native with six years in the Navy graduated from Boscobel High School in 2000 and spent time in the U.S. Air Force before finding his niche as a Navy Medical Service Corps (MSC) officer.



“As a MSC officer with a subspecialty as an Industrial Hygiene officer, I am part of a multidisciplinary team of outstanding naval officers in administration, scientific, and clinical healthcare specialties who provide world-class Navy healthcare to Sailors, Marines, retirees, and their families. Assigned to fleet support, I focus on the anticipation, recognition, evaluation, prevention, and control of occupational health hazards that arise as a result of, or during, the course of ship and submarine operations. Examples include watch-stander exposures to hazardous noise inside the main and auxiliary machinery spaces, deck personnel exposures to toxic chemicals during painting and preservation of ships, and crewmember exposures to heat stress inside the scullery, galley, and ships laundry,” explained Vorwald.



When asked what he has accomplished so far during his career, Vorwald replied that his proudest achievements are not centered on him, but focused on those he works with and support during his job.



“The milestones so far are serving alongside my military brothers and sisters during deployments, including administrating the oath of enlistment to Sailors, developing our young Sailors into leaders, observing military promotions and retirement ceremonies, and saluting the first Industrial Hygiene officer to promote to Flag Officer, Rear Admiral Mark Bipes, Navy Medicine West Deputy Commander,” Vorwald said.



Vorwald became interested in a career as an MSC and Industrial Hygiene officer with Navy Medicine as an outlet for his drive and energy.



“As a competitive athlete, I am always seeking the next challenge in life, both physically and mentally. I was an E-6 technical sergeant serving in the Air Force with a medical specialty as a bioenvironmental engineering technician. I just finished my Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia Southern University, and my first lieutenant, who was an Ironman athlete, challenged me to become a commissioned officer. To one up my first lieutenant, I was accepted into the Health Services Collegiate Program, earned my Master of Science degree from Montana Tech of the University of Montana, and joined Navy Medicine. Although it was difficult to say goodbye to the Air Force, I joined an all-star team of MSC professionals, who I consider the greatest teammates,” related Vorwald.



Wherever there’s a Navy base, chances are there is an Industrial Hygiene officer and Vorwald is currently assigned to Naval Base Kitsap Bangor.

“I provide technical support to ship-board independent duty corpsmen in protecting and enhancing the health and safety of ship force personnel against a wide range of health and safety hazards that include chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic stressors onboard ships and submarines. Occasionally, I get underway with the boats to measure Sailor exposures to hazardous chemicals and noise under intensive operations, such as weapon firing, vertical replenishments and damage control drills. Part of what I do is to recommend controls to minimize or eliminate the hazards,” said Vorwald, noting he helps impacts Navy Medicine at the deckplate level by ensuring Sailors have a better understanding of the operational hazards and health risks involved.



Vorwald also adheres to the Surgeon General guiding principles of Navy Medicine by supporting readiness, health, and partnership.



“I would not say I ‘save lives’ but rather, I do my best at protecting our shipmates against adverse health effects caused by long-term, chronic exposure to hazards that can occur from fleet operations. This is best executed by monitoring and analyzing the extent of exposures to detected hazards and the use of engineering or other methods for hazard control,” Vorwald said.



Vorwald attests that one of the most important aspects of being an Industrial Hygiene officer is being able to work in a host of diverse and critical settings.



“No other job within DoD serves on the front line of preventative healthcare services to our warfighters in so many diverse locations and environments, such as military treatment facilities, Navy environmental preventive medicine units, or with ships, submarines, and aircrafts,” said Vorwald.



When asked to sum up his experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Vorwald replied, “the best six years of my life and still counting. Hooyah, go Navy!”