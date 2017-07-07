(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SWOS Graduates 57 Department Heads

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Education and Training Command

    By Lt. Megan Chester, Surface Warfare Officers School

    NEWPORT, R.I. – The Navy’s newest department heads afloat concluded 27 weeks of training during a ceremony at the Surface Warfare Officers School’s (SWOS) Admiral Michael Mullen auditorium onboard Naval Station Newport July 7.

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, U.S. Naval War College president and guest speaker for the event, looked to his own experience as a department head for words of encouragement for the 57 graduates.

    “I task each of you to be the best department head you can be: to be a mentor, to be a leader, to be a beacon of courage, to be a warfighter,” said Harley. “That’s what we do - to be ready when the terror of war comes, to be ready emotionally, physically and spiritually.”

    Capt. Scott Robertson, commanding officer for SWOS, charged the surface warfare officers to prepare for one of the most challenging and rewarding assignments of their career, which Harley also emphasized.
    “Lead with passion, purpose and responsibility,” said Harley. “Lead today, and lead tomorrow. Be extraordinary. Dare greatly.”

    Distinguished graduates included Lt. Gaston Hatfield who received the Arleigh Burke Award, selected by his classmates as the individual possessing the strongest leadership, industry and perseverance and best exemplifying the fighting spirit of Adm. Burke's famous “Little Beavers” of Destroyer Squadron 23.

    Lt. Ashley O’Keefe received the Newport Navy League Award for academic excellence as the top graduate for the class, as well as the Top Gunner Award, given to the prospective department head with the highest grade point average in the tactical action officer curriculum. She also was presented with the City of Newport Award for demonstrating the highest qualities of professionalism and leadership.

    Lt. Tyler Maness was selected for the Top Snipe Award, as the prospective engineering officer with the highest grade point average in the engineering curriculum.

    Many of the graduates will arrive at their respective ships within the week to begin their 18- or 36-month tours.

    SWOS readies sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers and enlisted navigation professionals to fulfill the Navy's mission to maintain global maritime superiority.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWOS Graduates 57 Department Heads, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

