Army of volunteers vital to annual concert at Fort McCoy

Behind the scenes of Fort McCoy's annual Army Concert is an army of volunteers that helps make the show possible. That army is seeking more recruits.



As many as 300 volunteers are needed to put on the show, said Daryl Budda, chief of Business Activities for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



Proceeds from the Army Concert go back to the Soldiers through a central fund that is used for programs, infrastructure, equipment, and wages, Budda said.



He said Fort McCoy saves approximately $20,000 in wages during the concert through volunteer support.



Karla Rynes of DFMWR is the volunteer coordinator for the concert. Rynes has been working with concert volunteers for about 10 years. "It's a good turnout. People seem to be more apt to do it because it's for the military, and they want to support the troops. A lot of volunteers return to help again the next year," Rynes said.



Volunteers must be 16 years old. There are no physical restrictions to volunteer, but Rynes said that most jobs require standing for long periods of time.



Several concert volunteer jobs still are available. People can serve beverages in either the soda or the beer tents, sell or collect concert tickets, help direct parking, work in the will-call area handing out tickets to people who made online purchases, or help clean up Constitution Park the next day.



Rynes said volunteers especially are needed to help clean up. "You get to come in the night before for free; you just have to show up the next day to clean up," Rynes said.



Each volunteer, in addition to listening to the concert for free, receives a T-shirt and an invitation to Volunteer Appreciation Night at McCoy's for a free meal and beverages.



"The banquet is just a time to say 'thank you' for what they've done because we couldn't do it without them," Rynes said.

Martha Gnewikow, a DFMWR employee, has volunteered for the concert almost since it began at Fort McCoy in 1997.



She said when she first began volunteering, she did so because she wanted to attend the concert for free. "But then I got the point where I just enjoy going and doing it and spending the time with other people," she said.



Rynes encouraged people to contact her if they're interested in volunteering. "It's a good time," she said. "People have a lot of fun."



This year's concert features Toby Keith with special guests Cassadee Pope and Waterloo Revival. Tickets are $50 until the day of the show. Day-of-show tickets cost $55.



Tickets can be purchased on post at McCoy's Community Center, building 1571, and Pine View Campground.



Off post, tickets can be purchased at the Market Bar and Fox Hole Pub in Sparta, Ace Hardware in Tomah and La Crosse, and Festival Foods in Onalaska. Tickets also can be purchased online at http://mccoy.armymwr.com or by calling 877-864-4969.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2017 Date Posted: 07.17.2017 09:49 Story ID: 241395 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army of volunteers vital to annual concert at Fort McCoy, by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.