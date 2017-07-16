Chief provides support to VING Warrent Officer

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief provides support to VING Warrant Officers

    Chief provides support to VING Warrant Officers

    Photo By Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux

    FREDERIKSTED, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    07.16.2017

    Story by Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    During the briefing, Panos, command chief warrant officer of the National Guard, spoke to warrant officers ranging from the ranks of warrant officer to chief warrant officer 4. He emphasized the need for the warrant officers to ensure that they remained vigilant in being the subject matter experts in their field.

    “You can never not be the smartest person in your field sitting at the table,” said the chief during the brief.

    Panos went on to give details on the five-part plan of attack, which amongst other things included the National Warrant Officer Recruiting Strategy, having five warrant officers assigned specifically as warrant officer recruiters and being a bit more open with identifying soldiers to join the Warrant Officer Corps.

    A highlight of the briefing was him speaking on the current state of the VING’s aviation unit. Because the unit has been lacking the equipment needed, namely aircrafts, aviation warrant officers could become affected if they do not meet their annual flight hour requirements, train on various aircraft, and may be forced to move into another career path. Warrant Officer Adrian Ramsden expressed his concern as a new member of the aviation unit.

    “I don’t see us getting aviation assets in the near future,” said Ramsden. “As I’m not able to keep current flight hours, I may be forced to change my military occupational skill.”

    Panos as well as Chief Warrant Officer 4 Tino Grant, another visiting warrant officer, rounded up his brief to the group by encouraging them to keep in touch and call if they ever needed assistance on matters that they could provide insight on.

