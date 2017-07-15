3ABCT changes command to close Romania exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor | Soldiers of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, man a static...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor | Soldiers of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, man a static display of armored equipment during the brigade change of command ceremony in Cincu, Romania, July 15, 2017. Col. Michael J. Simmering assumed command of the brigade from Col. Christopher R. Norrie, whose 20 months in command was devoted to leading the U.S. Army armored brigade that would kick off a continuous rotation of ABCTs to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

By Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division



CINCU, Romania – After the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, led a six-nation live-fire exercise that provided a powerful show of firepower and unity to close out Getica Saber 17, the “Iron Brigade” became the first U.S. Army brigade to change command in Romania.



Col. Michael J. Simmering assumed command as 3/4 ABCT Soldiers bid farewell to departing commander Col. Christopher R. Norrie during a ceremony held July 15 on a hilltop overlooking the village of Cincu.



It was the same location that earlier in the day saw a 45-minute fireworks exhibition from U.S. and Romanian tanks and field artillery; mechanized infantry from Armenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Romania, Ukraine and the U.S.; and U.S. AH-64 Apache and Romanian Puma helicopters and MiG-21 fighter jets conducting a combined-arms defensive exercise.



Romanian President Klaus Iohannis; Gen. James C. McConville, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army; and other dignitaries observed the combined arms live-fire exercise, which culminated the weeklong Getica Saber featuring 4,200 soldiers from the six nations.



The Iron Brigade change of command ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Ryan F. Gonsalves, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and was attended by Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, U.S. Army Europe commander, and Romanian Brig. Gen. Gheorghe Vlad, the post commander of the Joint National Training Center.



“In the middle of the United States Army Europe-led exercise Saber Guardian including over 25,000 service members from over 20 nations massed in the Black Sea Region and training with our partners from Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, supported by our incredible 4th ID mission command element, and just finishing a combined arms live fire, I couldn’t be more proud of this brigade and every single one of its Soldiers,” said Gonsalves.



Norrie departs after 20 months in command, time devoted to preparing the Iron Brigade to become the U.S. Army armored brigade that kicked off a continuous rotation of ABCTs to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The 3/4 ABCT arrived in January and has served as a powerful symbol of the U.S. commitment to NATO and preserving the security of eastern Europe.



“This is an incredible Division with so many things going on, performing in so many places so well. It’s absolutely amazing to be a part of it,” said Norrie, speaking for the final time in front of his formation. “Your selfless service, your leadership and commitment to our Soldiers and their families have been amazing.”



Since arriving in Europe to start the new year, the brigade has conducted 72 community engagements and conducted logistics movements traveling more than 70,000 miles across eight countries.



The brigade also has conducted 83 allied training events – including multinational exercises Combined Resolve VIII, Getica Saber 17 and three more Saber Guardian 17 exercises – all designed to strengthen U.S. land forces’ ability to shoot, move and communicate with allies and partners. Just 10 days after their equipment offloaded from ships in January at the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, brigade armor crews fired their first tank rounds on Polish ranges and have fired live rounds every day since, totaling more than 1 million rounds.



“This is the greatest Army in the world because we have the greatest Soldiers in the world. I just want to say thank you for your service. We ask so much of you, and you always respond. I am so impressed, honored and privileged – and I’m a better person because of all of you,” said Norrie, who now assumes the role of the operations group commander at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California.



The arrival of roughly 1,300 3/4 ABCT Soldiers to Romania for Getica Saber from Germany – and almost as many to neighboring Hungary and Bulgaria for the Brave Warrior, Eagle Sentinel and Peace Sentinel exercises – serves as a prime example that a U.S. Army heavy brigade can freely and quickly move around Europe as directed. This was the eighth movement of a battalion or larger across international borders by the Iron Brigade since arriving in Europe.



Simmering, the new 3/4 ABCT commander and a 24-year Army veteran, most recently served as deputy commander/chief of staff for the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana.



“I’m grateful to be standing among members of the greatest Alliance in the history of western civilization,” said Simmering. “I look forward to continuing that commitment, our partnerships and above all, building on our ability to deter any adversary – anytime, anywhere – who chooses to threaten those freedoms.”