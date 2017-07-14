Lights, camera, moulage

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Meister | Pfc. Daniel Wilson, a combat medic with 212th Combat Support Hospital out of Rhine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tyler Meister | Pfc. Daniel Wilson, a combat medic with 212th Combat Support Hospital out of Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, applies fake blood to finish the moulage on Spc. Ahli Culey, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, during mass casualty medical training July 14, 2017, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, as part of exercise Saber Guardian 17. Saber Guardian is a U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania with more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Meister) see less | View Image Page

This mass casualty medical training was part of exercise Saber Guardian 17 (SG17), an annual multinational exercise held in the Black Sea region as part of the U.S. European Command Joint Exercise Program. The participating nations for the event were Bosnia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Former Republic of Macedonia.



The U.S. Army medics, who tapped into their Hollywood horror scene makeup artistry, are with active duty units based at various military bases in Germany. They all attended a moulage course and were able to use their acquired skills to help the seven nations present for SG17 receive realistic medical training.



“Normally military medics are not responsible for the moulage of the casualties,” said U.S. Army Maj. Jennifer Knox, the command surgeon for 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.



She explained how the team was brought together for combined support of SG17, and they were able to perform very well with the limited time allotted to them.



“In most cases our Soldiers are the ones treating the patients for these training simulations, so it was a great learning experience to be on the other side,” she said.



The team had the opportunity to moulage not only American Soldiers but Romanian military members as well. All of the medics felt the mix of different nations helped provide more realistic casualty training since they work hand in hand with their NATO allies frequently.



“Exercise Saber Guardian has been a great experience and given us the opportunity to be a part of unique training and improve relations with our foreign allies,” said Pfc. Nicole Johnston, a combat medic with 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, out of Baumholder, Germany.



It was the first time for many of the medics, including Johnston, who said they are great people who are always happy to help and converse no matter their rank.



From simple burns to entire limb amputations, the medical moulage team got creative with their supplies to construct protruding bones and even a massive stomach gash, spilling the victim's’ guts and intestines in a bloody mess.



The moulage team said creativity and excessive fake blood is key for this type of training simulation in order to help horrific injuries come to life.



“This is my first time working with American soldiers, so I am very excited to learn from them and about their culture,” said Crina Duca, a Romanian Land Forces Sgt. Maj. and student at the Romanian Military Medicine Institute. “Saber Guardian is a big opportunity for the Romanian Army to show its potential and professionalism.”



The Romanian medical students, who participated as role players, were able to share and learn new terms and medical etiquette as they interacted with both the American moulage team and the numerous nations’ doctors and nurses who treated their wounds during the actual exercise.



“Duca said that exercise SG17 has allowed the students to show that the Romanian military can be strong and trustworthy partners.”