    RIAT 17 Begins

    Royal International Air Tattoo 2017

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 52nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force

    FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.14.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Bumpus 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    This year the Royal International Air Tattoo, hosted on RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, from 14-16 July 2017, is commemorating this anniversary, and the turn out from U.S. Air Force aircraft is stellar, with fighters, bombers, and cargo aircraft from from around the world descending onto the airfield.

    U.S. Air Force assets being showcased this weekend include, but are not limited to, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-22 Raptor, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1 Lancer, the C-17 Globemaster, and the CV-22 Osprey.

    Each Aircraft serves as a testament to the barriers our Airmen have broken over the past 70 years, and as a part of our future of continued innovation and unwavering support to our allies.

    “[RIAT 17] shows our allies the kind of work that we are doing to support them,” said Lewis Lukens, the Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in London. “It highlights the incredible contributions our Air Force is making around the world, and shows the more fun side of the military by letting people explore aircraft.”

    With the roar of jet engines, the incredible aerial displays, and the hundreds of aircraft, the fun side of the airshow is easy to see, and with more than 150,000 people expected to attend this weekend, it’s a very popular attraction.

    But beyond the commemoration of the U.S. Air Force’s anniversary, and the pageantry of the airshow, RIAT 17 provides the opportunity for international aviators and air chiefs to meet, enabling the discussion, promotion, and showcasing of military aviation, a critically important part in improving the capabilities of both the U.S. Air Force and our partner nations in NATO and beyond.

    With a full weekend of aerobatic thrills, integration with our allies, and celebrations of our Air Force anniversary, RIAT 17 is shaping up to be quite the weekend.

