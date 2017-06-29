Renown Health Recipient of the Department of Defense Freedom Award

Renown Health was named one of the 15 organizations to win the Department of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award and the ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 25 at the Pentagon.



More than 3,000 nominations were submitted by Guardsmen and Reservists from all 50 states, including Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.



Senior Master Sgt. Jason Farnsworth, superintendent at 152nd Medical Group, Nevada Air National Guard, also is the executive director and administrator for Renown Health Home Care operations.



“Renown consistently rises to the occasion for communities in need during times of crisis and its military employees,” said Farnsworth, who joined the Nevada Air National Guard in 1999 and began work at Renown Health after his completion of basic military training.



Renown has entered into a series of contractual agreements with the Nevada Air National Guard. One of them being a training agreement with the medical group. Farnsworth said these agreements allow Nevada airmen to operate at their highest level of competency for service medics.



Additionally, Renown Health has partnered with the Army’s Partnership for Youth Success Program, which uses its connections in private industry, academia and state and local public institutions to provide job interviews and potential employment to separating service members.



One of the first Nevada employers to become a certified “Green Zone Employer,” Renown Health works to translate military service to civilian experience, helping transitioning military members find employment.



Renown has seen 35 of its military reservist employees deploy since 2008 and has publicly recognized their achievements in its company newsletter.



“I’ve never had a bad experience at Renown or Nevada Guard and its been my privilege to serve both from the Renown side and the Nevada Guard side,” said Farnsworth. “Both careers has been remarkable and rewarding.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2017 Date Posted: 07.15.2017 15:25 Story ID: 241289 Location: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Renown Health Recipient of the Department of Defense Freedom Award, by A1C Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.