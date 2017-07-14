DEMOLISHED: Seabees Deconstruct Working Dog Facility

The ambience of engines and jackhammers fill the atmosphere of the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Military Working Dog project on board Naval Station Rota, Spain on July 7, 2017.

NMCB 1 demolishes the 20 year old outdated facility in preparation for construction of a new facility that complies with current Navy instructions that govern the Military Working Dog Program to include the quality of life as well as the quality of training facilities provided.

As with all construction projects the crew has overcome setbacks without their spirits being lowered and have learned to adapt to small challenges. Every day, they show up ready to work, and through their collective experience and expertise solve any issues that may arise.

“There was a lot I didn’t fully understand before I came to the project site, about planning and estimating, and the process of what a project site goes through for demolition,” says Builder Constructionman Mikayla Penic, of Troy, Ohio. “Since being out here, I have learned a great deal about demolition, and I see it as another important part of my rate. We don’t always just go in and build on a site, there are times that we have to go in and do the take down. Understanding how that works, and what goes into it is important.”

The Seabees began demolition in May, starting with cinderblock walls before transitioning to the roof structure and the concrete pad.

“Being such a junior crew, not only am I extremely impressed with their knowledge, but also their motivation to get the job done,” said Builder 1st Class Jesse Johnson, from Phoenix, Arizona. “The crew is an outstanding, strong and dynamic team. They are always willing to share their knowledge of the site with each other, as well as the knowledge of their ratings. ”

The crew is busy at work; the hum of machinery and power tools surrounds them. As a front end loader moves across the site, some of the Seabees are busy jackhammering away at the concrete pad, while others are putting scraps into the back of a dump truck and working on disassembling the roof frame.

“This project has taught me numerous things, from the phases a project goes through, to how a team works together,” said Penic. “As a team, we are a well-oiled machine working together. We understand what needs to be done without being asked to do it, and working beside one another makes for a great learning environment.”

