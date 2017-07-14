Army Engineers expand USMC training areas, increasing landforce readiness and interoperability

With the Pacific region as busy as it’s ever been, the need for increased readiness for the regions land forces has never been higher. Marine Corps Base Hawaii recently received a valuable increase in its operational capabilities with the construction of a new live-fire trench warfare system courtesy of an organization who also understands the value of readiness: the U.S. Army’s 561st Engineer Construction Company.



The project called the "Range 5 Trench Construction Project" was a joint effort in construction, with Army and U.S Marine Corps engineers working together to produce the complex design the trench complex calls for. Now complete, it provides a vital training facility for land forces across Hawaii.



“The shoot houses, clearing houses and mortar range in addition to this construction allows us to train on combined effects. We use a stair step approach from a low of T-4 readiness level up to the high of a T-1, the units will be able to achieve a T-2 readiness at the platoon level” said U.S Marine Corps Col. Sean C. Killeen, Commander of Marine Corps Base Hawaii.



Killeen was very impressed with the work the 561st EN Co. has done, and invited the team to be among the first to use it for their own improved readiness.



“Everything they have done has been amazing quality of work, on time, and it keeps us asking what kind of projects they can help us expand on next,” he said.



Due to an estimated $3.5 million civilian contractor cost of construction and a time constraint of two and a half months to complete it, the Range 5 Trench Project proposal had been up for consideration for nearly two years prior to its acceptance. But leaders in the 561st EN Co. saw the great challenge and training opportunity the project afforded and quickly jumped at the chance to construct it.



“Projects with the scope and size of the Range 5 Trench project require great levels of competence and precision from all ranks working on site,” said project Noncommissioned officer in charge Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Keown, a platoon sergeant in the 561st EN Co.



“With 80 engineers working on a strict schedule on more than 200 separate construction tasks, all while operating with zero safety incidents, it’s a true testament to the ability of the Soldiers on this mission. They worked day in and day out to accomplish the mission that was set forth in front of them,” Keown said.



Planning for the project began in January 2017 as 130th Engineer Brigade leaders coordinated externally with Marine Corps and civilian officials to ensure that materials, manpower, and administrative documents were ready to proceed. Internally, 561st EN Co. conducted multiple training missions to prepare for the tasks they would have to conduct during the project.



Construction broke ground on April 20 when 561st horizontal engineers used scrapers and bulldozers to remove 24,000 cubic yards of earth from the existing site. The entire site was taken down to the elevation of the bottom of the trench so that once excavated, the concrete-anchored trench walls could be built from the bottom up. To date, 540 posts have been placed across the trench to form the six live fire grenade pits, 30 pop-out target points, and 1,300 linear feet of trench pathway.



“It’s one thing to see the plan on paper, but to walk it is phenomenal,” said Maj. Gen. Susan A. Davidson, Commanding General of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command during a 14 June walk through of the trench construction site to observe the progress.



“Not only is it great training for our engineers, but this is an important and unique opportunity for us to work together increasing readiness for the Army and Marines across the island.”



The range was deemed fully operational in mid-July for units to train on it. Construction efforts by the 561st EN Construction Company are projected to save Marine Corps Base Hawaii $2.6 million in construction costs as well as an estimated 6 months’ worth of construction time when the base ranges would otherwise have to be closed.

