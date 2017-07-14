Defender awarded medal for saving life

The Air Force Commendation Medal was awarded to Senior Airman Kaiea Hokoana, 90th Security Forces Squadron installation patrolman, for his distinguished and courageous actions in helping to save a life while on leave in his hometown Wailuku, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2016.



On this date, a week before Kaiea’s wedding, he witnessed a motorcycle accident outside the Haiku Community Center on Maui, Hawaii. Kaiea and his soon-to-be bride, Airman 1st Class Veulah Hokoana, 90th Force Support Squadron missile chef, rushed to the scene to provide care to the motorist who was seriously injured.



“Kaiea was the right person at the right place at the right time,” said Col. John Grimm, 90th Security Forces Group commander. “It’s what’s expected of us and shows the character of this Airman. It doesn’t matter what rank the person is, it’s about doing what is right, what’s expected of us as military members.”



Kaiea and Veulah were able to slow the motorist’s bleeding and dress his wound with what was available to them. Once stabilized, they decided that due to the remote location of the accident, another member of Kaiea’s family would drive the injured motorcyclist to the closest hospital.



Kaiea credits the training he received in the Air Force and as a 90th SFG member for being able to provide the necessary treatment to care for the motorist.



“At the time I can remember being very shocked, but it took me a second to get back into the first responder mindset,” said Kaiea. “I responded and acted accordingly to ensure that the person involved in the crash got the treatment that was necessary for their well-being.”



Kaiea reflected credit upon himself and the U.S. Air Force by providing first responder assistance which contributed to saving a motorist’s life.



“Senior Airman Hokoana has always been a leader first,” said 1st Lt. Raven Jackson, 90th SFG executive officer and Kaiea’s previous supervisor. “He has character which displays his principle, standards and values above anything else. He really couldn’t explain to me what motivated him to help out the individual who had the accident. He just reacted, and I believe that is a core characteristic that all defenders should have today within our core.”



Kaiea will be leaving the Air Force in Oct. 2017. He plans to return to school to get his bachelors degree. He hopes to return to the Air Force, but this time as an officer.



“You went to the scene of the accident, took charge and provided the care the person needed and saved a life,” Grimm said. It didn’t matter who he was, whether they were civilian or military, what mattered was you did the right thing. You definitely made a difference in that person’s life. You did a great job.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2017 Date Posted: 07.14.2017 19:45 Story ID: 241264 Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Hometown: HAIKU, HI, US Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US Hometown: MAUI, HI, US Hometown: WAILUKU, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defender awarded medal for saving life, by SSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.