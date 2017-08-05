(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Early College of North Forsyth student receives NROTC scholarship

    Veronica Andrea Romero-Dugarte receives a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps

    WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Story by Sgt. Antonio Rubio 

    4th Marine Corps District

    Veronica Andrea Romero-Dugarte was awarded the U.S. Marine Corps Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship valued at $180,000 at Forsyth Tech Community College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, May 8, 2017. She has elected to attend North Carolina State University as a Marine-option midshipman.
    “I first found out about the scholarship when it was mentioned to me while I was considering enlisting,” said Romero-Dugarte. “I wasn’t planning on doing it at first, but it was a really unique opportunity, so I decided to try for it… I never thought I was going to get it.”
    Romero-Dugarte says that she was contacted by Captain Brett Warming, the executive officer for Marine Recruiting Station Raleigh. He suggested that she apply for the scholarship because she had done well on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery.
    The NROTC scholarship is a program to educate and train qualified young men and women as commissioned officers in the Navy or the Marine Corps. The scholarship covers 100 percent of a student’s tuition costs and also includes a stipend to cover textbooks each year.
    When applying for the NROTC scholarship, medical and physical factors are also taken into consideration to be competitive for the award. The Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board schedules and reviews all examinations for service academies and NROTC candidates. The military service is a physically demanding profession and requires a high degree of physical preparedness and a healthy constitution. The physical and scholarship qualification processes are independent of each other, but students must receive favorable endorsement in both to receive the scholarship.
    “When I got the call that I was receiving the scholarship, I was super excited,” said Romero-Dugarte. “I was in shock. I had a whole plan for my life and everything changed in the best way possible. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve my country as a future Marine Corps officer.”
    Romero-Dugarte’s father, Andrew Romero, wept as his daughter stepped on stage to receive her scholarship.
    “I am super proud of my daughter,” said Andrew. “She is very dedicated in what she does, and I know she will do amazing things in the Marine Corps.”
    Anyone interested in applying can visit http://www.nrotc.navy.mil/apply.html to apply for the scholarship and to see the requirements.

