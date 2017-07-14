(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Have you checked your location?

    Snapchat introduced a new feature that allows users to track other users on a map.

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2017

    Story by 2nd Lt. Savannah G Stephens 

    14th Flying Training Wing

    When people think about social media, they most likely immediately think about the popular sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn – but what about Snapchat?

    Snapchat recently introduced a new feature called Snap Map that allows users to share their location with their friends, and worry about safety and security surfaced immediately.

    If you want to see the Snap Map, you have to pinch the screen to zoom in while using the Snapchat camera function.

    Then a map appears and shows where different users are in Bitmoji form, but only people who choose to share their location.

    Users can share their location with all friends, select specific friends or not be tracked at all by selecting “Ghost Mode.”

    By selecting “Ghost Mode,” this allows you to see where other users are, but they cannot see your location.

    You can keep your Snapchat safe and secure in many different ways, but there are a few key features to be aware of.

    Ensure that your account is set so that only your friends can see your Snapchat stories.

    This keeps your location safe and you know who is viewing your snaps.

    Turn on login verification in account settings.

    Snapchat offers two-factor verification across all of your devices – turn it on!

    This is a simple security step that keeps your account secure and prevents you from losing your account.

    Ignore those random requests! Every now and then, you’ll receive a Snapchat friend request from someone you don’t know.

    This can create a privacy issue. Delete their request by tapping “ignore” when it appears. If the user continues to add you, block them.

    Snapchat is a fun way to keep in touch with friends and family all around the globe. Keep it safe, secure, and enjoy using it!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Have you checked your location?, by 2nd Lt. Savannah G Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

