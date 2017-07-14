IRT Louisiana Care 17 Faces of the Force: Petty Officer 3rd Class Dumbuos Asigri

Courtesy Photo | Marine Forces Reserve is filled with skilled warfighters that are not only ready to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marine Forces Reserve is filled with skilled warfighters that are not only ready to serve but also demonstrate what it means to be an outstanding civilian. Petty Officer 3rd Class Dumbuos Asigri, a dental corpsman with 4th Dental Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve , is one of those skilled service members who balance a similar career in the U.S. Navy and the civilian sector. see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS – Marine Forces Reserve is filled with skilled warfighters that are not only ready to serve but also demonstrate what it means to be an outstanding civilian.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Dumbuos Asigri, a dental corpsman with 4th Dental Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, is one of those skilled service members who balance a similar career in the U.S. Navy and the civilian sector.



Asigri serves as a dental technician whose job consists of making various dental and orthodontic appliances during Innovative Readiness Training Louisiana Care 2017.

IRT Louisiana Care 2017 is a joint-service medical mission that provides the military with hands-on readiness training opportunities, while at the same time providing direct and lasting benefits to the residents of Louisiana from July 10-24, 2017.



Asigri has prepared his entire life for an event like IRT Louisiana Care 2017.



“I’m a graduate from dental school in Ghana,” said Asigri. “As I was joining the U.S. Navy, my ultimate goal was to become a naval dentist. Being a naval dental technician has helped me to become a dentist as a civilian.”



Graduating from University of Ghana Dental School, Asigri brought a different education and mindset to the U.S. military. He knew he wanted to bring a unique perspective to America after growing up watching U.S. Navy recruiting videos.



“I’ve always wanted to be in the military, even back in my country,” said Asigri. “I’ve fantasized about being in the American Navy since the Gulf War in 1991. I love videos about the U.S. in the Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm, and the principles by which the United States intervened in Kuwait.”



Since childhood, Asigri has strived to be a part of the U.S. Navy and share its patriotism and values. Today, Asigri has more than six years of U.S. military experience as a dental technician. The experience and knowledge Asigri gained from the Navy has helped him strive in his civilian career as a general dentist as well.



“I see it as a transition point,” said Asigri. “It’s something that I started doing before I got my license. It’s been a process to help me accomplish my ultimate goal as a dentist in America. So when I come to work as a dental technician I accomplish a lot and it gives me that fulfillment and commitment of being a sailor.”



As a naval dental technician, Asigri has performed in multiple exercises which helped in his civilian job. These exercises help train service members to react to situations in other-than-ordinary conditions.



The ability to overcome adversity is essential to accomplishing missions such as IRT Louisiana Care 2017.



“Adapt and overcome,” said Asigri. “Missions don’t always go as planned. With that flexibility to adapt, you can always make due with the little that you have and accomplish much bigger goals. That is what’s going on here. We’ve accomplished a lot with the little that we have. You plan every mission as best you can, but it’s not always going to go the way you want it to.”



For Asigri, overcoming adversity is fundamental to become a better leader and to pave the path for foreign citizens with similar goals.



“I want to be a successful citizen of America,” said Asigri. “It’s fulfilling being a part of such a great naval tradition and working alongside young sailors who have passions and dreams. Hopefully, my experiences can give them that confidence that there is a future and they can also rise to success.”