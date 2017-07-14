The krewe of recruiters: Tech. Sgt. David Rau

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Editor’s note: This is the first of a six-part series featuring each member of the 403rd Wing’s “krewe” of recruiters. Air Force Reserve recruiters find and vet future Reserve Citizen Airmen. Their job is important because they are responsible for ensuring that each new recruit has what it takes to contribute to the Air Force Reserve mission of providing combat-ready forces to fly, fight and win.



Tech. Sgt. David Rau, recruiter for the Hattiesburg area, began his career as an active duty member in the command post career field 19 years ago and eventually cross trained into the spectrum operations career field. When he transitioned to the Air Force Reserve he was in the civil engineering structural career field as a traditional reservist before becoming a recruiter two years ago.



Rau answered the following questions about his experience as a recruiter.



Why did you want to become a recruiter? When I joined, I didn’t know there was an Air Force Reserve, I only knew about the active duty Air Force. There are people out there who would benefit from being in the Air Force, but who can’t always do it full time. I wanted to spread the word that the Reserve exists and you can join and be part of the greatest Air Force in the world and still live close to home. I also wanted to help people and give them opportunities that they may or may not know are out there for them to take advantage of.



What’s the biggest advice you’d give to a new recruit? The biggest advice I give to all of my recruits is for when they go to Basic Military Training – be quiet, do what you are told and don’t argue.



What advice would you give someone who wants to be a recruiter? It is a lot of hard work and long hours sometimes, but the reward of seeing someone you put in come back from BMT and technical school is very rewarding. Knowing I helped that person get where they now are and seeing them still happy with their decision reminds me of why I wanted to be a recruiter and why I keep working hard at being the best I can be.



For those in the Hattiesburg area, Rau can be reached at 601-549-1565. Anyone interested in starting their adventure with the 403rd Wing should visit: http://www.403wg.afrc.af.mil/About/Recruiting/ or call 800-257-1212.

