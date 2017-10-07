Providers Café Wins Best Installation Dining Facility

FORT BRAGG, NC. Congratulations are in order for the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade’s “Providers Café”, as they are Fort Bragg’s installation winner for the 50th Annual Phillip A. Connelly (PAC) Competition.



Providers Café entered the competition in March as they began practicing every Wednesday until their inspection date in June. “To get ready for the event we had to select our most qualified chefs, menu plan, and order additional equipment to assist with the execution,” said the Dining Facility Manager, Sgt. 1st Class Danica Foster of the 82nd Special Troops Battalion, “Our Paratroopers and chefs from the 44th Medical Brigade have worked tirelessly in preparation to this competition.”



The PAC Program is the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments. Mr. Phillip A. Connelly was born in Farmingham, Massachusetts in June 1907. He became a leader in his chosen profession, Food Service Management. Connelly worked diligently and earnestly throughout his life to promote professionalism in food service, in both the civilian and military services. As a result of his dedicated purpose and positive influence, civilian and military food service programs are more closely aligned and personnel in these programs now have uniform goals in education training, career development and job opportunities.



“The high level of competition for this coveted award contributes significantly in improving the quality of food service support,” said the Food Program Manager, James Ramey of Supply and Services Division of the Logistics Readiness Center, “the main purpose for the PAC Competition is that Soldiers benefit throughout the Army and it provides excellent training for our Culinary Specialist personnel.”



The award winning menu for the PAC Competition is as followed:



Minestrone Soup

Stracciatella

Creamy Chicken Picatta

Beef Au Poivre

Blackened Tofu

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Wild Rice

Roasted Vegetables (eggplant, zucchini, squash, carrots, tomatoes and asparagus)

Hot Rolls

Strawberry Avocado Salad

Creamy Cucumber Salad

Fruit Tart

Coconut Cream Pie

German Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies



The runner up for the installation PAC award went to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade’s “Pegasus Inn”. The winner, Providers Café, will compete at the 406th Army Field Support Brigade level of the competition later this year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2017 Date Posted: 07.14.2017 12:13 Story ID: 241159 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Providers Café Wins Best Installation Dining Facility, by SFC Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.