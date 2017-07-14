Fort McCoy facilities, training venues upgraded

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors repaint pedestrian crossing lines July 6, 2017, at an intersection on the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors repaint pedestrian crossing lines July 6, 2017, at an intersection on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was completed through a contract coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Several training venues and facilities are receiving upgrades this summer thanks to work coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



One affected area that is highly used by transient training troops is the Fort McCoy Physical Fitness Training Site. The site’s running track, located on East Eaton Road behind Parade Field No. 1, was resurfaced by Mathy Construction of La Crosse, Wis., through a $220,000 contract coordinated by DPW, said Dan Hanson, DPW Construction Inspection Branch chief.



“The track was widened by 2 feet and repaved,” Hanson said.



The track upgrade is important as it and the Rumpel Fitness Center gymnasium are the only two places within the cantonment area where people may use headphones or earbuds while walking or running.



The rappelling tower, also on the cantonment area, is another training venue that received some timely maintenance through another DPW-coordinated contract with Platt Construction of Tomah for $81,000.



“The work consists of preparing and painting all of the exposed steel surfaces of the tower,” Hanson said.



In the 1900 block of the cantonment area, which previously held offices for the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, six barracks buildings are being renovated under a DPW contract for $1.1 million, Hanson said.



The 1900 block improvements are a continuation of ongoing renovations of troop-support facilities. For several years, barracks, dining facilities, and classroom buildings have been upgraded significantly throughout the post.



Most block renovations have been completed through indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts, said DPW Director Liane Haun. If a building follows a standard design, DPW can assign multiple buildings with that same design to a task order under the IDIQ contracts to quickly have them renovated.



Many other projects will be continuing through the rest of the fiscal year, Hanson said.



Some include building construction, road paving, building demolition, fencing installation, and seal-coating roads.



