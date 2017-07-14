Outpatient Infusion Services Available at Naval Hospital Pensacola

Photo By Jason Bortz | Kimberly Nelson, the infusion nurse at Naval Hospital Pensacola, places an...... read more read more Photo By Jason Bortz | Kimberly Nelson, the infusion nurse at Naval Hospital Pensacola, places an identification band on a patient prior to her receiving an infusion. The infusion services provided are outpatient intravenous (IV) services that allow patients to go home after the infusion instead of being hospitalized for days or even weeks. see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital Pensacola’s Multi-Service Ward provides infusion services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



The infusion services provided are outpatient intravenous (IV) services that allow patients to go home after the infusion instead of being hospitalized for days or even weeks.



Some examples of infusion services provide by NHP include iron sucrose for iron deficiency, antibiotics for infections resistant to short term antibiotics, blood transfusions and hydration fluids for pregnant women. The hospital does not provide chemotherapy infusions or pediatric infusions for children under the age of 5.



“Some IV infusions can last several weeks,” said Lt. j.g. Sheila Pesta, department head for the Multi-Service Ward. “We work around the patient’s schedule to keep them out of the hospital and at home after their infusion.”



Some antibiotic infusions can last six to eight weeks and require daily treatments. The treatments can also last several hours. Instead of being hospitalized for the duration of the treatment, patients can visit the hospital at their convenience. Infusions are done in a private room where patients can watch television and can even be served a meal from the hospital’s galley.



“Patients have busy lives,” said Kimberly Nelson, infusion nurse at NHP. “They have jobs and children and having an infusion can be a disturbing enough process without worrying about the time to get it. We try and make the process a little easier for patients by working with their schedule and making them as comfortable as possible.”



For patients that require long term infusions, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC) can be placed in the upper arm to eliminate the need for frequent IV sticks. The PICC will remain in place for the duration of infusion.



“We had a patient that was afraid she might lose her job because she needed daily infusions for a long period,” said Pesta. “Since we are available 24 hours a day, she had her infusion done in the evening after work.”



The infusion services are available to any TRICARE beneficiary that is under the care of a physician at NHP. This includes patients enrolled to the hospital or who had a procedure performed at NHP that requires infusion.



