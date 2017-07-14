U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command will host a press conference in front of the command headquarters building aboard Stone Bay in Sneads Ferry, N.C., today at 12:00 p.m.



Colonel Steven J. Grass, Deputy Commander of MARSOC, will provide a statement on Monday night’s KC-130T crash in Leflore County, Miss., and will read the list of names of MARSOC’s seven fallen Raiders.

Following Col. Grass’s statement, there will be time for brief questions and answers.



All media seeking to attend must contact MARSOC Public Affairs by 10:30 a.m., via email at lia.gamero@socom.mil or via phone: (910) 440-0771 or (910) 440-0119.



For those who cannot attend the media engagement, you can watch a live stream of the media engagement at: http://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/11852.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2017 Date Posted: 07.14.2017 09:07 Story ID: 241139 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 46 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDIA ADVISORY: MARSOC TO HOST PRESS CONFERENCE IN RESPONSE TO KC-130 CRASH, by SSgt Lia Gamero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.