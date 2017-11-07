Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Novo Selo Training Area inaugurates completion of 10 construction projects

Courtesy Photo | Vice Adm. Emil Eftimov, Bulgarian Deputy Chief of Defense, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Vice Adm. Emil Eftimov, Bulgarian Deputy Chief of Defense, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Gronski, Deputy Commanding General for the Army National Guard, U.S. Army Europe, at the Novo Selo Training Area recognize the completion of 10 projects worth more than $4 million by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Saber Guardian is a U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania with more than 25,000 service members 22 allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Fernando Badley/Released) see less | View Image Page

A Ribbon Cutting ceremony was held July 11 at NSTA, Bulgaria, to commemorate the completion of the 10 construction projects undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors with the support and cooperation of Bulgaria. The ceremony provided an opportunity

to recognize and thank Bulgarian dignitaries and Ministry of Defense officials for their nation’s cooperation and express appreciation to U.S. Army Command Europe and contractors for a job well done.



Army Maj. Gen. John Gronski, deputy commanding general for the Army National Guard spoke to those in attendance expressing the importance of the joint efforts between the Army and Bulgaria in completing the construction projects. “It’s a step toward continuing our on-going

missions,” Gronski said.



The Ribbon Cutting was held in conjunction with the opening ceremony for Saber Guardian 17, a U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania with more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations.



Thomas J. Copeland, chief of Facilities and Construction with U.S. Army Europe, referenced the project expenses during the ceremony and said “each project is essential to our troops and allies in Bulgaria to enhance our training for future missions.”



The NATO Accounting Unit funded over $4 million to assist in the completion of the 10 projects. The construction facilities were built to support aviation operations, maintenance facilities and live fire ranges and include a helicopter landing pad, helicopter parking area and an

aviation operations facility, constructed to provide enhanced air medical evacuation capability for NATO and its partner nations participating in Saber Guardian 17.



Other projects include a rappel tower, a range control building, a warehouse to store targets, a multi-purpose warehouse, motor pool bays and parking, and the repair of a bridge and roads to support freedom of movement.



Vice Adm. Emil Eftimov, Bulgarian deputy chief of Defense, expressed the overarching significance of the completion of these projects.



“These new roads and the bridge are not just an improvement of the Novo Selo Training Area,”

he said, “but are symbolic of the bridges we build with our NATO allies and our partner nations, working together for a Strong Europe.”