29th CAB hosts Maj. Gen. Martin for final visit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes | CAMP TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX, Iraq - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force Land Forces Component Command – Operational Inherent Resolve, meets with key leaders of the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade during his final visit to Camp Taji Military Complex, July 6, 2017. 29th CAB is a Maryland National Guard unit deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, providing support to CJTF-OIR through air mission requests, missile strikes against ISIS targets, aeromedical evacuation, reconnaissance and logistical support through Soldier and equipment transport. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes)

CAMP TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX, Iraq – As the fall of Mosul remained imminent, the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade hosted Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin for his final visit at Camp Taji Military Complex, Iraq, July 6, 2017.



As the Combined Joint Task Force Land Forces Component Command – Operational Inherent Resolve (CJFLCC-OIR) and 1st Infantry Division commander, Martin has led the global Coalition in the fight against ISIS in Iraq for the past nine months. Martin’s tour in Iraq is winding down as the Coalition’s local partner forces are completing their liberation of Mosul.



"There is no way this organization can do the mission without [29th CAB] support," said Martin. “You are meeting the mission here, and then some.”



The 29th CAB, a key unit in the fight against ISIS, became the theater aviation asset for CJTF-OIR in April 2017 and has been instrumental in operations throughout Iraq and its surrounding countries.



The 29th CAB has provided support to CJTF-OIR through air mission requests, missile strikes against ISIS targets, aeromedical evacuation and logistical support through Soldier and equipment transport.



The AH-64E Apache Helicopters from the 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment and the MQ-1C “Gray Eagle” unmanned aircraft from D Company, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, provided daily fire support and reconnaissance for Iraqi security forces advancing into Mosul.



Martin and Col. Mark Beckler, the 29th CAB commander, joked that their meeting was reminiscent of World War II in the sense that 1st Inf. Div. patch and the 29th Inf. Div. patch, worn by the 29th CAB, haven’t appeared together in a combat zone for more than 70 years.



Beckler told Martin, “I appreciate the support you have given me and the team.”



The final meeting between the two commanders ended when Martin met with 29th CAB Soldiers and presented the commander’s coin to two Soldiers.