    Marines, Sailor killed in KC-130T crash identified

    VMGR-452

    OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM COMMANDER MARINE FORCES RESERVE "On behalf of the Marine

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2017

    Story by Maj. Andrew Aranda 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    It is with great regret that the Marine Corps announces the names of those who perished in the KC-130T Hercules crash in Mississippi on July 10.

    Full name: Caine M. Goyette
    Pay entry base date: Dec. 5, 1994
    Rank and date of rank: Major/Nov. 1, 2012
    Present Duty Station: VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW
    Military Occupational Specialty: 7557, KC-130 Aircraft Commander
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Enduring Freedom, September 2005
    Special Purpose MAGTF-12, Dec. 2011 to April 2012; SPMAGTF-12, June 2012 to July 2012; Operation Enduring Freedom 14.1 Transition, June 2014
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (3), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (4), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Marine Corps Recruiting Ribbon, Humanitarian Service Medal (2), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal (2), Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Letter of Appreciation, Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award)


    Full name: Sean E. Elliott
    Pay entry base date: May 4, 2009
    Rank and date of rank: Captain/Oct. 1, 2013
    Home of record: Orange, California
    Present Duty Station: VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW
    Military Occupational Specialty: 7557, KC-130 Aircraft Commander
    Deployment dates and locations: WesPac16, August 2016 to February 2017
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2), Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal (2), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal National Defense Service Medal, Letter of Appreciation (2)


    Full name: Mark A. Hopkins
    Pay entry base date: Sept. 4, 2001
    Rank and date of rank: Gunnery Sergeant/May 1, 2014
    Home of record: Chesapeake, Virginia
    Present Duty Station: VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW
    Military Occupational Specialty: 7372, Tactical Systems Operator/Mission Specialist
    Deployment dates and locations: Contingency Operations ISO JTF -536/Humanitarian Mission, January 2005; Operation Enduring Freedom, August 2005 to September 2005; Operation Enduring Freedom 141, May to June 2014; Operation Enduring Freedom 142, July to August 2001
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (5); Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (4); Humanitarian Service Medal (4); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation; Joint Meritorious Unit Award; Letter of Appreciation; Certificate of Appreciation


    Full name: Brendan C. Johnson
    Pay entry base date: Sept. 26, 1994
    Rank and date of rank: Gunnery Sergeant/April 1, 2010
    Home of record: Chittenden, Vermont
    Present Duty Station: VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW
    Military Occupational Specialty: 6276, Fixed Wing Aircraft Crew Master KC-130
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Enduring Freedom Southwest Asia, July 2002 to November 2002; Operation Enduring Freedom/Iraqi Freedom Southwest Asia, May 2003 to July 2003
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Reserve
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3); Air Medal-Strike/Flight; Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (4); Armed Forces Reserve Medal (2); Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal (3); Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2); Iraq Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal (2); Armed Forces Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (3); Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation (2); Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award); Letter of Appreciation (5)


    Full name: Joshua M. Snowden
    Pay entry base date: July 19, 2004
    Rank and date of rank: Staff Sergeant/July 10, 2017
    Home of record: Dallas, Texas
    Present Duty Station: VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW
    Military Occupational Specialty: 6276, Fixed Wing Aircraft Crew Master KC-130
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Enduring Freedom 14.1 Transition, June 2014; Operation Enduring Freedom 14.2 Transition, July 2014 to August 2014; Special Purpose MAGTF, October 2014 to January 2015
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Reserve
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Air Medal-Strike/Flight, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal (2), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal (3), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award); Letter of Appreciation (2)


    Full name: Julian M. Kevianne
    Pay entry base date: Dec. 1, 2009
    Rank and date of rank: Sergeant/April 1, 2015
    Home of record: Dallas, Texas
    Present Duty Station: VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW
    Military Occupational Specialty: 6276, Fixed Wing Aircraft Crew Master KC-130
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Enduring Freedom 12.2, November 2012 to March 2013
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Reserve
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal (2); Sea Service Deployment Ribbon; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Armed Forces Reserve Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Letter of Appreciation (6); Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award)


    Full name: Owen J. Lennon
    Pay entry base date: Oct. 12, 2010
    Rank and date of rank: Sergeant/Jan. 1, 2015
    Home of record: Rockland, New York
    Present Duty Station: VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW
    Military Occupational Specialty: 6276, Fixed Wing Aircraft Crew Master KC-130
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Enduring Freedom 12.2, November 2012 to March 2013
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Reserve
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (1); Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Armed Forces Reserve Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award); Meritorious Mast (2); Letter of Appreciation (3); Certificate of Appreciation


    Full name: Daniel I. Baldassare
    Pay entry base date: Sept. 14, 2015
    Rank and date of rank: Corporal/June 1, 2017
    Home of record: Monmouth, New Jersey
    Present Duty Station: VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW
    Military Occupational Specialty: 6276, Fixed Wing Aircraft Crew Master KC-130
    Deployment dates and locations: None
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal


    Full name: Collin J. Schaaff
    Pay entry base date: Aug. 26, 2013
    Rank and date of rank: Corporal/Dec. 1, 2015
    Home of record: Pierce, Washington
    Present Duty Station: VMGR 452, MAG 49, 4th MAW
    Military Occupational Specialty: 6531, Aircraft Ordnance Technician
    Deployment dates and locations: None
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Letter of Appreciation (2); Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award)


    Full name: Robert H. Cox
    Pay entry base date: July 23, 2007
    Rank and date of rank: Staff Sergeant/Oct. 1, 2016
    Home of record: Ventura, California
    Present Duty Station: 2nd Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command
    Military Occupational Specialty: 0372, Critical Skills Operator
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Iraqi Freedom 9.1, March 2009 to June 2009; Operation Iraqi Freedom 9.2, July 2009 to January 2010; Operation Enduring Freedom, May 2011 to December 2011; Operation Inherent Resolve, January 2016 to July 2016
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2); Combat Action Ribbon; Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (1); Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (3); Afghanistan Campaign Medal (2); Armed Forces Reserve Medal (2); Iraq Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation; Navy Unit Commendation Medal; NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan; Letter of Appreciation


    Full name: William J. Kundrat
    Pay entry base date: July 30, 2002
    Rank and date of rank: Staff Sergeant/Jan. 1, 2011
    Home of record: Frederick, Maryland
    Present Duty Station: 2nd Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command
    Military Occupational Specialty: 0372, Critical Skills Operator
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom, March 2003 to June 2003; Operation Iraqi Freedom 4-6, September 2005 to February 2006; Operation Iraqi Freedom 5-7, February 2006 to April 2006; Deployed to Senegal, April 2010 to May 2010; Operation Inherent Resolve, December 2015 to June 2016
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Combat Action Ribbon; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (4); Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (4); Afghanistan Campaign Medal (3); Iraq Campaign Medal (5); Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Joint Meritorious Unit Award; Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation (2); Navy Unit Commendation Medal; Presidential Unit Citation-Navy; NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan; Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award) (2)


    Full name: Chad E. Jenson
    Pay entry base date: Sept. 13, 2010
    Rank and date of rank: Sergeant/Oct. 1, 2014
    Home of record: Los Angeles, California
    Present Duty Station: 2nd Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command
    Military Occupational Specialty: 0372, Critical Skills Operator
    Deployment dates and locations: None
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation; Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award) (2); Letter of Appreciation (3); Meritorious Mast (2)


    Full name: Talon R. Leach
    Pay entry base date: Jan. 5, 2010
    Rank and date of rank: Sergeant/Sept. 1, 2013
    Home of record: Callaway, Missouri
    Present Duty Station: 2nd Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command
    Military Occupational Specialty: 0372, Critical Skills Operator
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Inherent Resolve, December 2015 to July 2016
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon; Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (2); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation; Certificate of
    Appreciation (3)


    Full name: Joseph J. Murray
    Pay entry base date: Aug. 31, 2009
    Rank and date of rank: Sergeant/Aug. 1, 2014
    Home of record: Duval, Florida
    Present Duty Station: 2nd Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command
    Military Occupational Specialty: 0372, Critical Skills Operator
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Enduring Freedom, September 2010 to March 2011; Operation Enduring Freedom, January 2012 to July 2012
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3); Combat Action Ribbon; Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (2); Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2); Afghanistan Campaign Medal (2); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Navy Unit Commendation; NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan; Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award); Meritorious Mast


    Full name: Dietrich A. Schmieman
    Pay entry base date: Sept. 20, 2010
    Rank and date of rank: Sergeant/Jan. 1, 2014
    Home of record: Benton, Washington
    Present Duty Station: 2nd Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command
    Military Occupational Specialty: 0372, Critical Skills Operator
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Enduring Freedom, September 2010 to March 2011; Operation Enduring Freedom, January 2012 to July 2012
    Current duty status (SMCR, Active duty, etc): Active Duty
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2); Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (2); Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (3); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation; Certificate of Appreciation; Letter of Appreciation (3)


    Full name: Ryan M. Lohrey
    Pay entry base date: Sept. 26, 2007
    Rank and date of rank: Petty Officer 2nd Class/ Dec. 16, 2012
    Home of record: Middletown, IN
    Present Duty Station: 2d Marine Raider Battalion, MARSOC
    Military Occupational Specialty: Special Amphibious Reconnaissance Corpsman
    Deployment dates and locations: Operation Enduring Freedom, October 2010 to May 2011; Operation Inherent Resolve, July 2016 to January 2017.
    Awards and decorations with (# of each award): Purple Heart; Combat Action Ribbon (2); Good Conduct Medal (3); Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2); Afghanistan Campaign Medal; Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal; NATO Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon; Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon

