9 COS hosts 310th Space Wing commander

Col. Traci Kueker-Murphy, 310th Space Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Todd Scott visited members of the 9th Combat Operations Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base for the Unit Training Assembly last week.



Formerly known as the 9th Space Operations Squadron, 9 COS employs more than one hundred and thirty members as the only Reserve unit on Vandenberg.



“It’s important for wing leadership to conduct unit visits,” said Scott. “To ensure their needs are being met and to address any concerns they have, especially when they are geographically separated units.”



Kueker-Murphy said addressing the unit’s needs and concerns in person was a priority for the visit.



“It is very important to visit the units so I can get a firsthand understanding of how the mission and life as a Reservist are impacting our folks,” said Kueker-Murphy. “I also think it’s important for folks to know we care about them. Seeing us make the trip I think, and I hope, lets them know how important they are to our Family of Professionals.”



Col. Ariel Barredo, 9 COS commander, Col. Scott McLean, deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Nash, squadron superintendent, met with Kueker-Murphy and Scott on Sunday to show them around the squadron. They were introduced to members of the unit and given homemade breakfast burritos from a fundraiser hosted by the squadron’s Company Grade Officers’ council.



“I sincerely appreciate the hospitality provided by 9 COS as well as the opportunity to discuss current and future events that concern the unit’s members and their mission,” said Scott.



Kueker-Murphy invited officers to have lunch with her at the Vandenberg dining facility, while Scott held a luncheon for enlisted members. Scott said the dialogue they had was insightful, and all questions and comments from 9 COS members were spot-on.



“Keep the course,” said Scott said, addressing enlisted Reservists. “Know that your wing leadership, and your Regular Air Force partner, appreciate everything you do to make your mission a success.”



Kueker-Murphy praised 9 COS’s level of engagement and the professionalism of their people. She commented on the tremendous impact they have on global operations.



“The National Space Defense Center (NSDC) is about as close as you can get to the ‘front’ in space,” said Kueker-Murphy. “The exception being theater deployers like space control. The mission is exciting and really highlights the impact space has on national security. I wish every Airman in the 310 SW Family of Professionals could get out there once in a while and see how all our missions are contributing to the fight every day.”



On Monday, Kueker-Murphy, Scott and 9 COS leadership made an appearance at Maj. Gen. Pamela Lincoln’s promotion ceremony. Lincoln is a former vice commander of the 310th Space Wing, now serving as the 14th Air Force’s mobilization assistant.



After the ceremony, Kueker-Murphy and Scott met with 14th AF leadership and then returned to 9 COS to wrap up their visit.



“The members of 9 COS are committed to accomplishing the mission while realizing change is a constant in our business, and not allowing it to get in the way of their success,” said Scott.



Kueker-Murphy said she would recommend they keep doing great work showcasing the professionalism and expertise the Reserve brings to the mission.



“They are leading the space enterprise in many ways,” she said. “I enjoy bragging about them!”

