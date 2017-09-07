310th Space Wing to host family picnic

Air Force Reservists work hard to fit a month of work into one Unit Training Assembly weekend, so in the spirit of summer, it is time to celebrate. The 310th Space Wing will be hosting a summer picnic Aug. 6, 2017, at the Schriever Event Center. Beginning at noon, the picnic is open to all members of the 310th SW and their families. A variety of snacks and sides will accompany burgers and hot dogs, and responsibilities for each one is determined by unit. The festivities are slated to last until 3 p.m.

“The wing barbecue is the initiative of the First Sergeant council,” said Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Metcalf, 310th Force Support Squadron First Sergeant. “Our intention is to bring together the wing family and boost morale and welfare.”

A band will play live music while attendees can choose to participate in various games, including corn hole, softball, and the chance to nominate and vote for three members to be dropped into the “dunk tank.” Bringing cash is encouraged, as it will cost one dollar for nominations and 50 cents to vote.

The event will also provide a wealth of information for families and key spouses.

Families will have a chance to get information about upcoming deployments for the wing, according to Master Sgt. Carmen Cathey, 310th SW Airman and Family Readiness superintendent. It allows families the chance to know what to expect.

“It will be a great opportunity for key spouses to meet other key spouses,” said Metcalf. “It’s really great for families to come out and see what we do here in the wing, especially as Traditional Reservists.”

The wing staff is encouraging family participation and attendance, so they can see what their loved ones are doing one weekend a month.

“As a wing, we’re not able to get together [often],” said Metcalf. “It’s important to be able to mingle with everyone in the wing and bring everyone together.”

