(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Drill and ceremony competition highlights Fort Lee centennial event

    Drill and ceremony competition highlights centennial event

    Photo By Terrance Bell | Sgt. 1st Class Annette Brown, representing the 244th Quartermaster Battalion, renders...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2017

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. (July 13, 2017) -- Several Sustainment Center of Excellence teams fought for marching dominance during a drill and ceremony competition highlighting the Fort Lee Centennial Day Celebration July 10.

    The 262nd Quartermaster Battalion earned first place honors in the event that stressed discipline and teamwork. The 244th QM Bn. was the runner-up followed by the 16th Ordnance Bn.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2017
    Date Posted: 07.13.2017 16:55
    Story ID: 241075
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill and ceremony competition highlights Fort Lee centennial event, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fort lee
    drill and ceremony
    cascom
    262nd QM Bn

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT