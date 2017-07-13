FORT LEE, Va. (July 13, 2017) -- Several Sustainment Center of Excellence teams fought for marching dominance during a drill and ceremony competition highlighting the Fort Lee Centennial Day Celebration July 10.
The 262nd Quartermaster Battalion earned first place honors in the event that stressed discipline and teamwork. The 244th QM Bn. was the runner-up followed by the 16th Ordnance Bn.
This work, Drill and ceremony competition highlights Fort Lee centennial event, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
