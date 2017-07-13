Drill and ceremony competition highlights Fort Lee centennial event

Photo By Terrance Bell | Sgt. 1st Class Annette Brown, representing the 244th Quartermaster Battalion, renders...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Sgt. 1st Class Annette Brown, representing the 244th Quartermaster Battalion, renders a salute to Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony A. Traylor during the Centennial Celebration Drill and Ceremony Competition July 10 at Williams Stadium. Traylor was the lead judge for the event. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (July 13, 2017) -- Several Sustainment Center of Excellence teams fought for marching dominance during a drill and ceremony competition highlighting the Fort Lee Centennial Day Celebration July 10.



The 262nd Quartermaster Battalion earned first place honors in the event that stressed discipline and teamwork. The 244th QM Bn. was the runner-up followed by the 16th Ordnance Bn.