Fort Lee hosts Centennial Day Celebration

Photo By Patrick Buffett | Airborne Soldiers of the Black Daggers Parachute Team soar through the sky at over 150...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Buffett | Airborne Soldiers of the Black Daggers Parachute Team soar through the sky at over 150 mph before deploying their chutes and skillfully descending into Williams Stadium during the opening program for Fort Lee's Centennial Day celebration Monday. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (July 13, 2017) -- Fort Lee marked 100 years of service to the nation with its Centennial Day Celebration July 10. The event featured the Black Daggers Parachute Demonstration Team, a relay covering 100 miles through surrounding communities and the U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps, the official ceremonial unit and escort of the President of the United States.



Camp Lee was established to support the United States' entry into World War I. It closed its doors in 1920, became a game preserve and reopened in 1941. It became a permanent station in 1950. Today it is home to the Sustainment Center of Excellence that is focused on sustainment doctrine and the training of more than 70,000 quartermaster, ordnance and transportation troops annually.