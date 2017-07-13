(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Lee hosts Centennial Day Celebration

    Fort Lee Hosts Centennial Day Celebration

    Photo By Patrick Buffett | Airborne Soldiers of the Black Daggers Parachute Team soar through the sky at over 150...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2017

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. (July 13, 2017) -- Fort Lee marked 100 years of service to the nation with its Centennial Day Celebration July 10. The event featured the Black Daggers Parachute Demonstration Team, a relay covering 100 miles through surrounding communities and the U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps, the official ceremonial unit and escort of the President of the United States.

    Camp Lee was established to support the United States' entry into World War I. It closed its doors in 1920, became a game preserve and reopened in 1941. It became a permanent station in 1950. Today it is home to the Sustainment Center of Excellence that is focused on sustainment doctrine and the training of more than 70,000 quartermaster, ordnance and transportation troops annually.

    fort lee
    cascom
    centennial day celebraton

