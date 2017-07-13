Monticelli attended Basic training in 2015, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Since then, Monticelli has also attended Military Police School.
So far in his military career, Monticelli has received the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.
Monticelli is currently employed at Fessler and Bowman as a Concrete Laborer.
This work, Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from Flint Receives Award, by Angela Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
