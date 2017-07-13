Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from Flint Receives Award

Photo By Angela Simpson | Spc. Alec Monticelli of Flint, Michigan, was awarded a Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski coin...... read more read more Photo By Angela Simpson | Spc. Alec Monticelli of Flint, Michigan, was awarded a Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski coin of excellence, June 25, 2017, for his outstanding performance during Operation Saber Strike 2017. Monticelli is a member of the Michigan National Guard, 1775th Military Police Company based in Pontiac, Michigan. (Michigan National Guard photo by Spc. Tristin Maximilian/released) see less | View Image Page

Monticelli attended Basic training in 2015, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Since then, Monticelli has also attended Military Police School.



So far in his military career, Monticelli has received the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.



Monticelli is currently employed at Fessler and Bowman as a Concrete Laborer.