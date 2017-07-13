(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from Flint Receives Award

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from Flint Receives Award

    Photo By Angela Simpson | Spc. Alec Monticelli of Flint, Michigan, was awarded a Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski coin...... read more read more

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2017

    Story by Angela Simpson 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Michigan National Guard

    Monticelli attended Basic training in 2015, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Since then, Monticelli has also attended Military Police School.

    So far in his military career, Monticelli has received the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.

    Monticelli is currently employed at Fessler and Bowman as a Concrete Laborer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2017
    Date Posted: 07.13.2017 15:04
    Story ID: 241043
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Hometown: BAY CITY, MI, US
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, MI, US
    Hometown: FLINT, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: PONTIAC, MI, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from Flint Receives Award, by Angela Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coin of Excellence
    Michigan National Guard
    Saber Strike 2017
    1775th Military Police
    Spc. Alec Monticelli

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT