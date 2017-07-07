Navy Information Operations Command Texas Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | SAN ANTONIO (July 7, 2017) – Capt. Clarence Franklin Jr. reports to Vice Adm. Mike...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN ANTONIO (July 7, 2017) – Capt. Clarence Franklin Jr. reports to Vice Adm. Mike Gilday, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, as Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Texas’ newest commanding officer during a change of command ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio. NIOC Texas is a subordinate command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and comprises Task Force 1040 of the U.S. 10th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 2nd Class Alex Gebauer/Released) see less | View Image Page

Story By CTI2 Alexander Gebauer



SAN ANTONIO – Capt. Clarence Franklin Jr. relieved Capt. David M. Houff as commander, Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Texas during a change of command ceremony held July 7 at Mitchell Hall on Joint Base San Antonio, Tx.



Franklin, who most recently served as the cyberspace operations, strategy, and policy lead action officer for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, takes command of NIOC Texas from Houff, who will assume duties as the chief of operation support for Sepcial Operations Command, Pacific.



Vice Adm. Mike Gilday, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F), the ceremony's guest speaker and presiding officer, presented Houff with the Legion of Merit, and commended his exceptional work.



“You know, there is something special about this team. They do things the NIOC Texas way. It's not about how the CO, the XO, or the Command Master Chief wants things done, but rather how this team approaches everything they do,” said Gilday. “It's all about how they do things together, taking care of their mission, caring for each other, and blazing a path of self-improvement. It's a place where everyone is a stakeholder in mission success. That esprit de corps is magical, and I know Capt. Houff will miss it."



Houff, in his remarks, thanked the crew for the opportunity to serve as commanding officer and reflected on the important aspects of his tour.



"If Chiefs are the backbone, you are the muscles and sinew. It has been my honor and privilege to lead you. My family and I have been blessed to join you and have you invite us into your lives,” said Houff. “We've done and participated in your efforts in the community, we have seen the energy that you put into arranging events, we've been involved in advancements, promotions, retirements, marriages, and births. Thank you for inviting us into your lives. All of that combined with the fact that you're extraordinarily competent in your mission performance has been extraordinarily impressive, and I and my family will miss that and you."



Capt. Franklin set the tone of his future tenure by expressing his thoughts on where the Navy’s true strength lies and how those values can translate to the work of NIOC Texas.



“I have been very fortunate to have many interesting jobs in the Navy but I found one constant: it's the people that make the U.S. Navy the best in the world. You are the strength of our profession; our people, active duty, reserves, and civilians. You, all of you, are the secret of our success and the real bricks in the wall that keeps our democracy safe."



Franklin’s previous tours of duty also include executive assistant to commander, FCC/C10F; cryptologic resource coordinator and flag cryptologist aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); deputy superintendent and executive officer, United States Naval Observatory; and commanding officer, Navy Information Operations Command, Menwith Hill, United Kingdom.



NIOC Texas conducts information operations and provides cryptologic and related capability to the fleet, joint and national commanders as well as administrative and personnel support to Department of the Navy members assigned to the San Antonio area. NIOC Texas is a subordinate command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and comprises Task Force 1040 of the U.S. 10th Fleet.



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Cyber Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service. Fleet Cyber Command also reports directly to the Chief of Naval Operations as an Echelon II command.



U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides operational direction through its Maritime Operations Center located at Fort George Meade Md., executing command and control over assigned forces in support of Navy or joint missions in cyber/networks, information operations, electronic warfare, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



