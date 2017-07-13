America's Medical School Alumnus Nominated as New HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response

President Donald Trump recently announced his nominees for a number of key administration positions and a graduate of the Uniformed Services University’s (USU) F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine is among the candidates.



Dr. Robert P. Kadlec, who graduated in 1983 with a Doctor of Medicine degree and in 1989 with a Master of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene degree from USU, was nominated to be Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Preparedness and Response.



Currently, Kadlec serves as the Deputy Staff Director for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He spent 26 years as a career officer and physician in the United States Air Force, serving in several senior positions in the White House, the U.S. Senate, and the Department of Defense. He previously worked as the Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Biodefense Policy on the Homeland Security Council under President George W. Bush, where he was responsible for conducting the biodefense end-to-end assessment, which culminated in drafting the National Biodefense Policy for the 21st Century. He also served as staff director for Senator Richard Burr’s subcommittee on bioterrorism and public health in the 109th Congress, where he was instrumental in drafting the Pandemic and All-Hazard Preparedness Bill that was signed into law. Kadlec’s past efforts cover the spectrum of medical and nonmedical biodefense issues and public health activities.



In addition to his USU degrees, Kadlec holds a B.S. from the U.S. Air Force Academy; and a M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University.

