USFK J2 leaders learn from Korean War hero

USAG YONGSAN, South Korea – He was a division commander at 29. By the age of 30, he was in charge of the Republic of Korea’s I Corps. He went on to be the ROK Army Chief of Staff and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a part of the living history of the ROK military.



The 96-year-old retired ROK Gen. Paik, Sun-yup sat down with leaders from USFK’s J2 (intelligence) at the War Memorial of Korea, Seoul, June 30. During his speech, Paik detailed the difficult and often seemingly hopeless moments during the Korean War.



During the leader professional development session, Paik talked about the strength of the alliance and how it has changed and grown over the years. He spoke of the importance of being equal partners.



“I believe I was a really fortunate service man during my active duty that I had a chance to meet every single war hero,” Paik said referring to those he fought beside during the Korean War.



The chance to meet a hero of the Korean War who lived its history did not go unnoticed by the J2 service members.



“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet a hero of the Korean War who at the age of 29 was the division commander of a Korean division,” said Brig. Gen. Raul E. Escribano, USFK J2. “Think about at 29 years old, a division commander in combat, leading troops into harm’s way.”



The leaders went on a tour of the museum before receiving a detailed description of the events leading up to and during the Korean War from Paik. Paik focused on lessons learned and the determination it took to overcome the difficult circumstances ROK and UN forces faced during the conflict.



“It’s a fascinating story because not only did he do that, but he still remembers every single detail,” Escribano said.



Escribano said U.S. Korean War heroes such as Lt. Gen. Walton Walker and Lt. Gen. Matthew Ridgeway exist only in history books for today’s Soldiers, but “these are people he met in combat.”

