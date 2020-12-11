Command. Tarin Kot, Afghanistan, 11/12/2017.



The Soldiers of the 205th Afghan National Army Corps have made positive strides in mission readiness since Brig. Gen. Emmam Nazar took command.



“The first thing I did when I took command of the 205th was instill discipline into my men,” said Nazar. “The second thing I did was gave them a reason to fight. I made the goals of the 205th clear to the men.”



According to Nazar, the beginning of instilling a fighting spirit and confidence in his men is through understanding the basics like marksmanship and weapon familiarity.



Nazar believes that the present situation on the battlefield dictates training and ultimately, how they will use assets to their advantage. Recognizing this, the 205th use artillery operations to shape the condition in Tarin Kot to allow the ANA to improve security in the area.



“Tarin Kot city used to look like a fireworks display from Taliban gunfire at night. Now the only gunfire is from the 205th artillery taking the fight directly to the Taliban,” said Train Advise Assist Command- South information operations officer Maj. Brent Kemp.



With more than 20 years of military experience, Kemp has been advising and assisting the 205th since March. According to Kemp, the security bubble surrounding Tarin Kot has been expanded due to the 205th fighting their way into areas that had been heavily controlled by insurgents. After a large offensive by the 205th, many of the insurgents either fled Tarin Kot or were destroyed.



According to Nazar, the 205th will continue to fight and destroy all Taliban in his area of operations. To help in these efforts, he is currently training a corps reserve that will act as a mobile capability. This is so they can attack the Taliban more quickly and efficiently.



The reserve corps is training in all aspects relating to combat in the Tarin Kot area. The reserve corps will receive instruction in areas ranging from urban combat to engineering to night operations.



“The 205th knows I am their leader, and they know I will be alongside them anywhere there is a battle,” said Nazar. “Tribal elders and leaders should encourage their young men to improve their quality of lives and join the ANA instead of the Taliban.”

