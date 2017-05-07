VP-9 works with local Love and Hope Children’s Home in El Salvador

The “Golden Eagles” of VP-9 and CSL Comalapa Sailors solicited donations through daily burrito sales and by offering a “buy in” to play games at VP-9’s recent “Over the Hump Party.” This party marks the halfway point of a seven month deployment for the squadron.

Representatives from the orphanage cited that the efforts of the Sailors from VP-9 and CSL resulted in the largest single donation they have ever received.

“While celebrating the midpoint of our own deployment, we took the opportunity to give back to the community that has so graciously hosted us,” said Lt. j.g. Kevin Wunderly, VP-9 community relations coordinator.

Sailors from VP-9 and CSL Comalapa meet twice a month to spend time with the children of Love and Hope during events such as picnics and trips to the bowling alley. In the past three months the Sailors have spent 31 hours with the children.

Love and Hope Children’s Home is a Salvadoran organization that was established in 2003 after outreach workers discovered children living in a nearby garbage dump. These children have different stories, and share the common thread of being orphans, most were abused and all were neglected. Currently more than 30 children are provided food, shelter, safety, education and love. The Home is funded entirely through donations which make the efforts of VP-9 and CSL Sailors critical to the home’s success.

The “Golden Eagles” of VP-9 are currently deployed to U.S. 4th and U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operations, working in concert with Joint Interagency Task Force-South for counter-narcotic and illicit trafficking operations and U.S. Southern Command in directed humanitarian missions and search-and-rescue efforts.

