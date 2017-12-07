STEPPS to change culture, increase patient safety at WBAMC

Photo By Marcy Sanchez | Caroline Avila, dental X-ray technician, Dental Clinic #3, Fort Bliss, participates in...... read more read more Photo By Marcy Sanchez | Caroline Avila, dental X-ray technician, Dental Clinic #3, Fort Bliss, participates in mock clinic operations with Team Strategies and Tools to Enhance Performance and Patient Safety (TeamSTEPPS) being applied to increase efficiency and decrease safety risks during a TeamSTEPPS trainer course at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, May 18. see less | View Image Page

Since 2011 Soldiers and civilians at William Beaumont Army Medical Center have embraced a change in culture with the implementation of Team Strategies and Tools to Enhance Performance and Patient Safety, or TeamSTEPPS, training.



TeamStepps is an evidence-based approach to a teamwork system designed to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of health care through instructions, tools and materials which drive a successful teamwork initiative from the initial planning to implementation through to sustainment.



“(TeamSTEPPS) gives employees a voice and empowers them to say something when they see something that’s not right,” said Joe Lloyd, nurse educator and TeamSTEPPS facilitator, Department of Education, WBAMC. “It’s all around us. We practice TeamSTEPPS in our daily life; we even practice it in our home life.”



The practice promotes teamwork, communication, mutual support and doesn’t involve any physical tools. It does provide employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to change cultures in their workspaces to increase patient safety and achieve the best clinical outcomes for patients.



During a recent TeamSTEPPS trainer course, staff members participated in various scenarios which highlighted the value of teamwork and communication in leading to better outcomes.



“We don’t want it to just be a program, we want it to be a culture and part of the way WBAMC does business,” said Lloyd. “We’re giving the staff that empowerment and the tools that they need to meet their needs.”



Every new military and civilian employee at WBAMC is introduced to TeamSTEPPS through a two-hour course at new employee orientation. The recent TeamSTEPPS trainer course will allow employees, or champions, in medical clinics to employ methods designed increase efficiency and decrease risks.



The trainer course delivered a collection of instructions, materials and tools to help TeamSTEPPS champions drive a successful teamwork initiative from initial planning to implementation through to sustainment.



While all staff members are trained in the program, certain WBAMC staff members are designated “champions” for their sections, said Lloyd. By having designated champions in each department of the hospital, they are able to look at obstacles unique to their sections and find solutions that work.



“Individuals are trained to go back to their areas and institute TeamSTEPPS tools while emulating the behavior themselves to change the culture,” said Lloyd. “We fine-tune (the program) to their areas.”