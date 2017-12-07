Faces of the Force: Petty Officer 2nd Class Necorian Jones

Photo By Pfc. Melany Vasquez | RESERVE, La.-- Petty Officer 2nd Class Necorian Jones, a dental corpsman with 4th...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Melany Vasquez | RESERVE, La.-- Petty Officer 2nd Class Necorian Jones, a dental corpsman with 4th Dental Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve talks about his dreams and aspirations and how the Navy helped guide him within his civilian and Naval career. Jones is participating in Innovative Readiness Training Louisiana Care 2017 at East Saint John High School, July 10-24, 2017. The Louisiana Care IRT project is a joint service medical mission that provides service members the opportunity to increase public awareness and understanding of the Marine Corps and Navy, while increasing overall training and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pvt. Samantha Schwoch / Released) see less | View Image Page

RESERVE, La.- Petty Officer 2nd Class Necorian Jones, a dental corpsman with 4th Dental Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, is not only working with the Navy dental department during Innovative Readiness Training Louisiana Care 2017 but is also working as a high school teacher and coach for the track and football teams at Little Elm High School in Texas.



“I’ve been coaching and teaching for six years,” said Jones. “Working with athletes and seeing them grow from young boys into young men is one of the most valued things in my life.”

Jones would like to pursue his education in teaching and start working in a higher level of education.



“I really like teaching,” said Jones. “I would like to go back to school for my master’s degree and eventually become a professor at a collegiate level.”

When asked if it’s a challenge working for the high school and for the Navy, Jones said he was able to adjust quickly to both careers and remain focused on his job as a teacher.

“They’re very separate, I treat them as different entities,” said Jones. “I jump into my Navy Reserve duty and then I go back to work without any big adjustments.”



The Navy core values are one of many things that Jones always brings into his civilian life and teaches to both his track and football teams. He gives the Navy credit for helping him find purpose in life.



“I teach a lot of the Navy core values to my athletes on and off the field,” said Jones. “That has always been one of my statements. I really appreciated our core values and always applied them to any job. The Navy changed my life; it gave me a purpose and structure that I hold with value.”



After his time on active duty, Jones transitioned to the Reserve. He thought about what he exceled at in high school, searching for a passion that would navigate him in the direction he wanted to go. Following his transition to the Reserve, he committed himself to pursuing a career in education.



“I was on active duty for four years and I was thinking about what I wanted to do when I got out,” said Jones. “I love football so I decided to coach the football team. Being from Texas, I needed to teach a class as well and I enjoyed math in high school.”

Having to work with different careers, Jones is able to remain successful in all that he puts his mind to.

“You have to have a whole lot of patience and be a hard worker,” said Jones. “You have to learn to adjust on the fly and adapt to all types of areas.”



Jones has completed his Annual Training requirements for Marine Forces Reserve by participating in several Innovative Readiness Training missions throughout the years. During this IRT, Jones will be providing dental care to members of the Louisiana community, demonstrating another example of his commitment to serving those around him.