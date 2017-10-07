NETC Financial Analyst Named BBBS Volunteer of the Year

Photo By Enid Wilson | PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 10, 2017) (From left to right) Big Brothers Big Sisters of...... read more read more Photo By Enid Wilson | PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 10, 2017) (From left to right) Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida Case Manager Liza Hawkins, Little Sister Tymeisha, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Financial Analyst Elana Garvin, and Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Specialist Angie Brewer stand together after Garvin is recognized with the Escambia County Big of the Year award July 10 onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Financial Analyst Elana Garvin received the Escambia County Big of the Year Award onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola July 10.



Six case managers from Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Northwest Florida Pensacola and her Little Sister Tymeisha surprised Garvin when they arrived at NETC headquarters with balloons and cupcakes to honor her volunteer work as a Big Sister. The Big of the Year award is presented to the Big Brother or Big Sister who has gone above and beyond as a positive role model.



"I don't do it for recognition,” said Garvin, who began mentoring Tymeisha eight years ago and her older brother Tyrone three years ago. “Once these kids get in your life, you love them and can't imagine your life without them.”



BBBS Case Manager Liza Hawkins presented the award and praised Garvin for the positive influence she has had on the lives and family of the children she mentors by transporting the teenagers to and from sporting events and attending their school activities.



“I had always been very active in youth sports with my biological children,” said Garvin, who joined the program after a coworker talked her into signing up when her daughter was a high school senior. The volunteer work helped ease the transition of Garvin’s own children growing up and leaving home.



“It's so important for everyone to know they have someone supporting them,” said Garvin, a NETC employee since 2007. “My boss is very flexible with me taking annual leave to attend the children's functions. I always try to ensure I attend all their school functions if work and time permits.”



Tymeisha was able to see where Garvin works and meet her coworkers. She said she appreciates Garvin coming to her softball games and taking her different places. When asked about her favorite outing, Tymeisha said she liked getting a pedicure.



"My goals are for both of them to graduate high school and college and then either join the military or have professional careers and contribute back to society," said Garvin.



Hawkins also praised Garvin’s influence on Tyrone, describing his achievements as an honor roll student and a junior varsity football player, as well as his involvement in youth leadership programs outside of school.



For additional information on the Naval Education and Training Command, visit the NETC website: https://www.netc.navy.mil or http://www.navy.mil/local/cnet/. Follow us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/netcpao and twitter @netcpao.