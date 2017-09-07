166th RSG Welcomes Col. Maria A. Juarez as new Commander

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico - The 166th Regional Support Group (RSG) held a change of command ceremony where Col. Mike Caraballo relinquished command to Col. Maria A. Juarez at Antilles High School Auditorium, Fort Buchanan, on July 9.



Family, friends, leaders and community members gathered to witness this momentous event. The passing of the unit flag, or colors, represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one flag officer to another. The passing of the colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures that the unit and its Soldiers is never without official leadership, a continuation of trust, and also signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit’s commander.



In this centuries-old ceremony, the flag was first presented by Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Nieves, who passed the colors to the outgoing commander, Caraballo, who in turn passed the flag to Brig. Gen. Alberto C. Rosende, relinquishing his command and gratitude for the opportunity to lead Soldiers.



That moment is symbolic of the transfer of command.



Rosende then transferred the colors to Juarez, entrusting her with the responsibility and care of the unit. Juarez accepted the flag from Rosende as she assumed command as the the 166th commander, before returning the flag to Nieves to complete the change of command ceremony.



Rosende, commanding general of the 1st Mission Support Command, highlighted some significant accomplishments that Caraballo achieved during his tenure at the 166. He also mentioned what an outstanding Soldier and leader Juarez is and expressed “looking forward to her leadership and contributions to the readiness of the 166th Regional Support Group”.



“Todays is a momentous occasion in the history of the 1st Mission Support Command as we say good bye to Col. Caraballo and his family, of course they will always be members of our family,” said Rosende. He acknowledged and thanked the family members of Caraballo and Juarez.



Caraballo reminisced about his tenure as the 166th RSG Commander. “It seems like yesterday, that I assumed command of the 166th on Maxie Field, May of 2015,” said Caraballo. “I felt that day that this command would be a special experience in my career, but it turned out to be a great experience.”



As the new commander for the 166th RSG, Juarez addressed her unit.



“It is an honor and privilege to have been selected to command one the best logistics brigades in the Army Reserve,” said Juarez. “This command is not about me, it’s about you and how we can all work together to achieve the commonwealth.”



Juarez comes from OCAR, where she served as their Director for Force Programs mobilization.

