Tactical Base Gamberi “Roadrunner Challenge” Promotes Competitive Fun and Fitness

The event was a timed challenge consisting of seven stations including push-ups, a 16kg kettle bell carry, lunges, burpees, fireman’s carry, weighted litter carry, pull-ups and a dash to the finish line. The team completing all events with the fastest time was declared the winner. Participants included soldiers from 1st Armored Division, 1st Cavalry Division, civilian contractors and Polish military. The event was facilitated by soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division.



The first ever TB Gamberi Roadrunner Challenge was an idea derived from physical fitness competitions while Cpl. Jeremy Silva, 3rd PLT, 1st SQD B team leader, 4th Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment was assigned to Fort Drum, New York. “When I was stationed there, we did squad competitive events within our platoon. These events brought us together and made us stronger as a squad.” He thought it would be a good idea to do something like that here in order to get soldiers out of their rooms, off their laptops and getting outdoors to work out. “



Pvt.Thomas Zimmerman of Green Bay, Wisconsin, is new to Gamberi and used this event to get closer to his squad. “I haven’t been here that long so it was good to do this with the guys and get them to be comfortable with me.” He also added, “The hardest events were the burpee and lunge stations.” He says that it was challenging but fun.



It appeared that the participants were having a good time, even though sweat was rolling down their faces. The winning team was comprised of Capt. Carlos Robinson, Shreveport, Louisiana, Capt. Chet Hutchinson, Fort Bliss, Texas, Capt. Ricardo Ellin also of Fort Bliss, Texas, and USAF Maj. Brandon Ueki of Portland, Oregon, with a time of 24:38.



This winning team first came together during a 3K race held by the Polish army here. They have been training together ever since. When asked about their thoughts about the event, nearly to a man all agreed that it was challenging. They also agreed that it was good to spend time with the soldiers as well as build morale.





The goal of the event was to challenge soldiers and bring them together. According to 1st Lt. Brandon Burton of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Roadrunner Challenge did just that. “I consider it a success. It was good to see our soldiers as well as the Polish army team and contractors participating.”



For the participants of the event some much needed rest and rehydration was in order. The sun has continued its climb and the heat follows as the soldiers of TB Gamberi continue to carry out their mission while awaiting the next challenge. Something tells me they’re up to it.

