The American Red Cross giving Soldiers a stress free stay

CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT – The American Red Cross does so much for those in need and that is why they are here for the U.S. and Coalition troops in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

Residents of Camp Arifjan call it the Hide Away Oasis, but to be honest, they want you to come out of the shadows and enjoy it. The Red Cross operates in the resiliency center here in zone 1 as a place for the tired or stressed to sit back and relax.

“The building has been newly refurbished for people to come and escape, relax and kick off their shoes here in Kuwait,” said Kenneth Romero, manager for the Service to the Armed Forces Regional Program.

The Hide Away features two quiet areas, one for the arm chair style reader and the other is a pillow filled zen room. The zen room is where users can relax in peace and tranquility. For those into music or movies, the Red Cross has not forgotten about you. A wide arrange of DVDs are available to enjoy in either a private seating area, movie theater or public room featuring Wi-Fi for those with lap tops to take advantage of. If you are a music lover, bring your guitar and practice among friends. Art therapy is one of the many classes that can be enjoyed to help service members forget the worries of the day.

“I love hearing people say “I didn’t know the Red Cross did this” and I just hope people come, relax and forget where they are for a moment,” said Romero.

Romero says they rely heavily on volunteers from the Camp Arifjan community to help run the center. Those who would like to volunteer can go to the American Red Cross Resiliency Center in zone 1 every Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

