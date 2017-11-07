U.S., Romania honor fallen WWII Soldiers

Photo By Sgt. Shiloh Capers | SINAIA, Romania — Wreaths rest against the statue dedicated to fallen U.S. Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Shiloh Capers | SINAIA, Romania — Wreaths rest against the statue dedicated to fallen U.S. Soldiers from WWII, after the commemoration ceremony at Eagles of Freedom Plaza, Sinaia, July 11. The 378 servicemen were killed in the line of duty and laid to rest in Heroes Cemetery Sinaia, along with Romanian soldiers from WWI. Servicemen who lived were treated with dignity and respect. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shiloh Capers) see less | View Image Page

SINAIA, Romania — Troops from 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Vilseck, Germany, and Romanian Land Forces soldiers honor fallen American Soldiers from World War II in a commemoration ceremony, July 11 at Eagles of Freedom Plaza, Sinaia, Romania.



It was a time of great conflict when Romania suffered lies and deception between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. With hopes of freedom, the country temporarily joined the Axis to end Soviet occupation. The U.S. sought to diminish Romania's supportive trade of goods and oils to Nazi Germany, leading to the bombing of the capital and towns in nearby counties.



During this time, Soldiers of Air Corps for the campaign were shot down. Residents of Sinaia, Prahova county, cared for the wounded and provided shelter. In the town, there is a statue dedicated to those U.S. servicemen, who fought against tyranny and injustice.



The ceremony was on the 20th anniversary of the growing partnership between the U.S. and Romania.



Vlad Oprea, the mayor of Sinaia, presided over the ceremony. Guest speakers for the event were Capt. Cismaru, Romanian Land Forces; Capt. Christopher Frost, commander of Apache Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Vilseck, Germany and Maj. Jonathon Zagdanski, chaplain, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany.



The American heroes possessed all qualities deserving of praise for a higher cause, said Cismaru. Courage, pride, determination, dedication to duty and integrity.



"It is a duty for us to honor our heroes," Cismaru remarked. "We need to ensure that future generations will learn from what history reveals, making them approach the future with confidence and determination."



The care given to the U.S. Soldiers was an unforeseen kindness.



As prisoners, the wounded were treated with dignity and even housed outside the prison. Under the instruction of Queen Helen, Queen Mother of Romania, the wounded were to be protected. The devotion and kindness displayed by the Sinaia residents to strangers and enemies was remarkable.



Frost declared those actions describe the Romanian people.



With the speeches completed, a Romanian soldier performed TAPS. The three commemoration wreaths were slowly marched to the statue and placed against the inscription.



This is a largely unknown part of World War II, said Staff Sgt. Daniel Ryan, infantryman, platoon sergeant for Apache Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Learning the history behind the events and how the details snowballed to greater effects was a significant part of the ceremony.



In the ceremony, Ryan was one of two U.S. servicemen to lay a commemoration wreath.



TAPS always held emotional sense, especially after losing a good friend in Afghanistan, Ryan relayed.



"TAPS has hit me pretty hard. No matter where it's played, no matter what the circumstance is," Ryan said. "It just so happened that the circumstance here, mixed with TAPS and the wreath laying, it brought a part of my emotional side out that I've been stepping down."



For some, the ceremony is a reminder of hope; and despite the somber circumstances, bonds of friendship can be forged.



"Emotionally, it's very uplifting," Zagdanski remarked. "Despite our pasts, we're building for the future."