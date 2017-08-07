Arizona guard transitions top senior enlisted leadership

Photo By Staff Sgt. Wesley Parrell | Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Powers receives the non-commissioned officer sword from Maj....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Wesley Parrell | Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Powers receives the non-commissioned officer sword from Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, the adjutant general Arizona National Guard, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Papago Park Military Reservation, July 8. Powers, who was serving as the state command sergeant major for the Arizona Army National Guard, was selected to serve as the senior enlisted advisor for the adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wes Parrell) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX – The Arizona National Guard welcomed a new senior enlisted advisor and a new state command sergeant major during a change of responsibility ceremony at Papago Park Military Reservation, July 8.



Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Powers, the outgoing state command sergeant major, assumed the role of senior enlisted advisor to the adjutant general from his predecessor, Chief Master Sgt. Shane Clark, who is retiring after 34 years of service.



Powers joined the United States Army Nov.4, 1986, and has served most of his career in Army aviation. He has deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Operation Gothic Serpent, and Operation Uphold Democracy.



“It is an honor to serve in this role and be in a position to advocate for the enlisted service members of the Arizona National Guard,” Powers said.



Earlier in the ceremony, Powers transferred responsibility of State Command Sergeant Major of the Arizona Army National Guard to Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora.



Zamora joined the United States Army as an infantryman Aug. 3, 1989, and the Arizona Army National Guard Jan. 7, 2000. He deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2007, with the 1-158th Infantry and most recently served as the senior enlisted advisor for Joint Task Force Arizona.



“I am blessed to continue to serve the members of the Arizona Army National Guard as the state command sergeant major,” Zamora said. “I am humbled by the opportunity and by the trust and confidence that the leadership has shown in my abilities by selecting me for this position.”



Collectively, the two positions analyze, evaluate and make recommendations to the senior leadership about the welfare, training and readiness of the Arizona National Guard’s enlisted ranks.



During his remarks, Clark expressed the importance of these roles and how crucial having the right people filling these positions truly is.



“Building and maintaining strong partnerships is the key to maintaining a strong organization,” Clark said. “The formation before you is comprised of both Soldiers and Airmen and understanding the unique needs of this joint force is crucial to our success. Being part of both of these selection processes, I have no doubt in my mind that we have selected the best candidates to serve in these positions.”



Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, adjutant general for the Arizona National Guard concluded the ceremony by expressing some of the leadership’s expectations from these positions.



“Our force is comprised of over 85 percent of enlisted personnel who do a bulk of the heavy lifting for our organization,” McGuire said. “It is crucial for commanders at all levels to seek and value the counsel that their senior enlisted can provide. The senior advisor helps me better understand what it means to serve in the enlisted role and what leadership can do to help the enlisted service members be successful in completing their mission.”



The Arizona National Guard consists of nearly 7,500 Soldiers and Airmen with the dual mission of providing trained and ready units to the state of Arizona, keeping itself equipped to protect life and property and ready to defend the United States and its interests all over the globe.