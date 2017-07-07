MCAS Beaufort welcomes Col. Timothy P. Miller as new CO

Col. Peter D. Buck relinquished command of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to Col. Timothy P. Miller aboard MCAS Beaufort, July 7.

The change of command ceremony was held in the air station gym. The families of the outgoing and incoming commanding officers and the commanding general of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, were all in attendance of the change of command ceremony.

“I couldn’t be any more grateful for the ceremony held by the Marines,” said Buck. “So many Marines and sailors took time out their day to help with this ceremony, and all their hard work paid off. As for the future of this command, I have nothing but the highest faith in Col. Miller. He is an exemplary leader and I know he will take care of the Marines and sailors here.”

Buck entered the United States Marine Corps in May 1987, after graduating from Concordia University. Buck was assigned to Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 163 where he served as the Ground Safety Officer and Flight Line Officer. With VMM-163, he completed two Western Pacific deployments with the 11th and 15th Marine Expeditionary Units including operations in the Arabian Gulf, Philippines, and Somalia. In 1994, Buck was assigned to The Basic School in Quantico, Va., where he served as Land Navigation Instructor, Staff Platoon Commander Company B 2-96, Executive Officer Company F 6-96, The Basic School Assistant Operations Officer, and Commanding Officer Company B 2-98. Buck’s personal awards include the Legion of Merit (One Gold Star), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (Three Gold Stars), Air Medal (Numeral “1”), the Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

After the opening drill movements, Buck relinquished his duties as commanding officer of MCAS Beaufort to Miller. Per tradition, the sergeant major of MCAS Beaufort took the Station Colors and handed them to Buck. Then Buck presented the colors to Miller. Accepting the Station Colors symbolized the taking of responsibility of MCAS Beaufort.

Miller was commissioned as a Marine Corps officer in May 1994 via the Platoon Leaders Course at Bucknell University where he earned a B.S. in accounting. Miller’s operational assignments include; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Miller was the executive officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, and Commanding Officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363. Miller’s personal decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Air Medal with Strike/Flight Numeral 9, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star.

“I just wanted to thank Col. Buck for such an easy transition into this unit,” said Miller. “Marines and sailors you have been led, tested, and taken care of. I promise you, none of that will change as I take command. I am going to hold you to the same high standards as Buck did and I know as we transition together, we will do great things for this air station and the Marine Corps.”

After relinquishing command, Buck retired from the Marine Corps after 30 years of faithful service.

