    29th CAB welcomes new Iraqi aviation commander at Camp Taji

    IRAQ

    07.07.2017

    Story by Capt. Stephen James 

    29th Combat Aviation Brigade

    CAMP TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX, Iraq – Key leaders from the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade were hosted by Iraqi Maj. Gen. Khalid Al Shimry, the new aviation base commander at Camp Taji Military Complex, Iraq, July 7, 2017.

    “As the fall of Mosul remains imminent, this meeting provided an opportunity to further strengthen our cooperation as Operation Inherent Resolve enters into a new phase,” said U.S. Army Col. Mark Beckler, the 29th CAB Commander.

    During the meeting, Beckler discussed opportunities for further collaboration with the CAB’s Iraqi partners at Camp Taji, including an upcoming downed aircraft recovery exercise.

    “These meetings allow us to continue our strong working relationship with our Iraqi army aviation partners and set the stage for future joint operations and training opportunities,” said U.S. Army Capt. Logan Reed, the 29th CAB’s force protection officer.

    Following the meeting, Col. Mark Beckler was presented with a plaque that symbolized the shared mission between the two coalition partners in the fight against ISIS.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2017
    Date Posted: 07.12.2017 03:18
    Story ID: 240804
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: TAJI, IQ
    Hometown: ABERDEEN, MD, US
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Key Leader Engagement
    Commanders
    Meeting
    Iraq
    Army
    Maryland Army National Guard
    29th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Defeat ISIS
    Fall of Mosul

