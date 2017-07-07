29th CAB welcomes new Iraqi aviation commander at Camp Taji

Photo By Capt. Stephen James | CAMP TAJI, Iraq- U.S. Army Col. Mark Beckler, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade commander,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Stephen James | CAMP TAJI, Iraq- U.S. Army Col. Mark Beckler, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade commander, meets with Iraqi Maj. Gen. Khalid Al Shimry, the new aviation base commander of Camp Taji Military Complex, at Camp Taji Military Complex, Iraq, July 6, 2017. The 29th CAB is an Army National Guard unit that is currently deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Stephen James) see less | View Image Page

CAMP TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX, Iraq – Key leaders from the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade were hosted by Iraqi Maj. Gen. Khalid Al Shimry, the new aviation base commander at Camp Taji Military Complex, Iraq, July 7, 2017.



“As the fall of Mosul remains imminent, this meeting provided an opportunity to further strengthen our cooperation as Operation Inherent Resolve enters into a new phase,” said U.S. Army Col. Mark Beckler, the 29th CAB Commander.



During the meeting, Beckler discussed opportunities for further collaboration with the CAB’s Iraqi partners at Camp Taji, including an upcoming downed aircraft recovery exercise.



“These meetings allow us to continue our strong working relationship with our Iraqi army aviation partners and set the stage for future joint operations and training opportunities,” said U.S. Army Capt. Logan Reed, the 29th CAB’s force protection officer.



Following the meeting, Col. Mark Beckler was presented with a plaque that symbolized the shared mission between the two coalition partners in the fight against ISIS.