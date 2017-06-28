(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony in Iraq

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes | ERBIL, Iraq - Outgoing U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Clark of the 4th Squadron,...... read more read more

    IRAQ

    06.28.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes 

    29th Combat Aviation Brigade

    ERBIL, Iraq – A change of responsibility ceremony was held between the outgoing 4th Squadron, 6th Calvary Regiment’s Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Clark and the new Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Hartmann, in Erbil, Iraq, June 28, 2017.

    In attendance was the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade’s command team, U.S. Army Col. Mark Beckler and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven McKenna, who presented Command Sgt. Maj. Clark with a Bronze Star.

    “Thank you for your stellar leadership over two remarkable years. You steadfastly served as the backbone for the squadron through love, a common sense approach, and a zealous regard for the welfare and readiness of Soldiers and families,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eddy Lee, commander of the 4th Sqdn., 6th Cav. Regt., to his outgoing command sergeant major.

    “This change of responsibility ceremony is a bittersweet day. As we witness Command Sgt. Maj. Clark depart, we simultaneously welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Hartmann, another great war-fighting professional who comes to us from Fort Bragg where he served as a Battalion Command Sergeant Major,” said Lee. “The entire Saber Squadron looks forward to serving with you; I look forward to our journey together.”

    “I was there when a handful of us moved from Fort Carson, as the Red Coats, to Task Force Saber in Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and I have met some amazing soldiers along the way. I will miss you but I know you are in good hands with Command Sgt. Maj. Hartmann, take care of him,” said Clark

    Task Force Saber bestowed the outgoing command sergeant major with a departing gift of Command Spurs, to go with his ceremonial Stetson.

    “In closing, I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead, exploiting opportunities on our horizon and continuing to serve each other and the American people as a member of this fine task force,” said Lee. “Seek and destroy! Let’s go! One team! One fight!”

    The 4th Sqdn., 6th Cav. Regt., became a part of the 29th CAB when it assumed command of the air missions over Iraq in April 2017. Since then, it has completed numerous missions with the support of brigade planners, logisticians and maintainers.

    The 4th Sqdn., 6th Cav. Regt.’s AH-64E Apache “Guardians” are pivotal in the support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

    “We were the first squadron in theater to have the “E” model Apache and RQ-7Bv2 Unmanned Aerial System,” said Clark. “We are the first to have simultaneous operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.”

    The 4th Sqdn., 6th Cav. Regt., is the attack and reconnaissance element of the 29th CAB and has flown in support of OIR for the past several months and will return to Joint Base Lewis-McChord this fall.

