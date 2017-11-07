MARSOC Marines, Sailor among 16 in KC-130 crash

A Marine KC-130 transport aircraft crashed in LeFlore County, Miss., on July 10 at approximately 4 p.m. CDT, with 16 service members missing and presumed deceased. The aircraft was transporting six Marines and one Navy sailor from Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command and their associated equipment for routine small unit pre-deployment training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. All seven were from the Camp Lejeune-based 2d Marine Raider Battalion.



The identities of the service members whose lives were lost in this tragic incident are being withheld to allow time for notification of their next of kin. While the details of the crash are under investigation, MARSOC is providing all available resources and support to the family, friends and teammates of these Raiders as we all mourn this tragic loss of life.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire MARSOC family at this time," said the MARSOC chief of staff. "The incredible demands of this dangerous and demanding calling forge some of the tightest unit and family bonds found in the U.S. military. This loss impacts us all."



Detailed information on the MARSOC personnel involved will be made available pending notification of next of kin. Media seeking additional information should contact the MARSOC Public Affairs Officer, Maj. Nick Mannweiler via email at nicholas.mannweiler@socom.mil.



For additional information regarding the mishap investigation, please contact Marine Forces Reserve Public Affairs via Capt. Andy Chrestman at andrew.chrestman@usmc.mil or by phone at (504) 697-8176.

